Hostess Brands Rewards Every Bakery, Warehouse Employee with Surprise 'Thank You' Bonus

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) today announced it awarded bonuses to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees up to $1,000 in recognition of their hard work and dedication over the past several months.

"At Hostess, our people are our top priority, and we are pleased to reward and recognize the flexibility and commitment of our bakery and warehouse workers with 'thank you' bonuses for the second time this year." said Rob Weber, chief people officer. "Our frontline workers are essential to delivering the high-quality, great-tasting Hostess and Voortman snacks. We are so thankful to our employees who, despite continued supply chain challenges, have remained flexible with their schedules to always meet the needs of our customers and consumers."

With supply chain shortages disrupting ingredient availability, Hostess Brands had to stay nimble to produce its iconic snacks. At times, this meant adjusting production plans and rescheduling deliveries, which required employees to adjust their hours to continue delivering indulgent snacks that inspire moments of joy for consumers.

Despite difficulties in the supply chain, Hostess Brands' employees continued to operate safely and efficiently. For example, the company's national warehouse in Edgerton, Kansas, currently has a 1.26 Total Incident Rate (TIR), which is the number of recordable incidents that a company experiences per 100 full-time employees in any given timeframe. To put that in perspective, the national TIR average for warehouses is 5.1. And throughout the company's bakery network and warehouse, there hasn't been a lost-time accident in more than 60 days.

Hostess Brands operates five North American bakeries in Chicago; Emporia, Kansas; Indianapolis; Columbus, Georgia; and Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Its facilities are rated A or AA under the global quality and food safety audit standard by the British Retail Consortium.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a snacking powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America's No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and sugar-free cookie brands. With sales exceeding $1.1 billion and employing approximately 2,600 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com .

