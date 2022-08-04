AIO LOGIC LAUNCHES AXIS END-TO-END PLATFORM FOR COMMERCIAL LENDERS

AXIS provides a comprehensive platform specifically developed for commercial lending operations

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIO Logic is announcing the launch of their AXIS commercial lending platform. AXIS by AIO Logic provides commercial lenders with increased efficiency and accuracy throughout the loan life cycle by providing them with unprecedented automation and analytics within an end-to-end origination, management, and servicing platform.

AIO Logic (PRNewswire)

AXIS by AIO Logic provides a comprehensive platform specifically developed for commercial lending operations

"Our leadership has decades of collective experience in managing commercial lending enterprises," said George Souri, CEO of AIO Logic. "Our experience in the space has given us the insight to develop a platform that is uniquely capable to optimize commercial lending operations."

AXIS is the only commercial lending platform with complete end-to-end functionality and features best-of-class data security with 13 security certificates, including ISO, SOC, NEN, ISAE, and PCI. AIO AXIS is engineered for customization to each lender's particular processes and requirements, providing robust functionality and unparalleled user experience. The AXIS platform can be deployed at a fraction of the time and money of multi-platform integrations.

"Other CRMs are not designed for lenders and do not include the request tracking, document collection, and review features that lenders need," said Souri.

Demos are available by appointment only and can be scheduled by emailing demo@aiologic.io.

About AIO Logic

AIO Logic is a financial technology company providing SaaS solutions to SMB and middle market commercial lenders. Their loan and portfolio management platform, AXIS, is the only end to end solution capable of managing the complex requirements and bespoke loan structures of SMB and middle market commercial lending.

Press Contact:

AIO Logic

Phone: (855) 402-2077

Email: marketing@aiologic.io

171 N. Aberdeen Street, Suite 400

Chicago, IL 60607

aiologic.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIO Logic