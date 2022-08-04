Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter Revenues, Up 51%

Second Quarter Operating Margin of 26% and Adjusted Operating Margin of 30%
Diluted EPS of $2.58 and Adjusted Diluted EPS Rose 45% to $3.24
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.
"I am very proud of our second quarter results," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "I am particularly excited by record revenues for the Crocs Brand and the strong growth internationally. HEYDUDE continues to outperform our expectations and we now expect nearly $1 billion in pro forma revenues this year."
"We have two incredibly strong brands that are well positioned to meet the needs of our core consumer with our value and comfort proposition. The consumer demand for both our brands is exceptional and we expect both brands to gain market share in this dynamic environment. We remain incredibly confident in our long term growth and our ability to generate best-in-class profitability."
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Consolidated revenues of $964.6 million increased 50.5%, or 55.6% on a constant currency basis, as compared to 2021.
- Crocs Brand record quarterly revenues of $732.2 million increased 14.3%, or 19.4% on a constant currency basis, as compared to 2021.
- HEYDUDE Brand revenues were $232.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, up approximately 96% compared to 2021.
- Crocs Brand digital sales grew 16.8%, or 20.8% on a constant currency basis, to represent 37.2% of Crocs Brand revenues versus 36.4% in prior year. HEYDUDE Brand digital penetration was 31.5% of HEYDUDE Brand revenues.
- Operating margin was 25.7% and adjusted operating margin was 30.1%.
- Diluted earnings per share was $2.58, a decrease as a result of a favorable, discrete impact of a tax legislation change in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 45.3% to $3.24 compared to $2.23 in 2021.
Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results
Amounts referred to as "adjusted" or "non-GAAP" are non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.
- Revenues were $964.6 million, an increase of 50.5% from the same period last year, or 55.6% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC"), which includes retail and e-commerce, grew 22.8%, and wholesale grew 80.6%.
- Gross margin was 51.6% compared to 61.7% and adjusted gross margin was 55.2% compared to 61.8% in the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin excludes $35.1 million of costs, of which $34.3 million is a HEYDUDE inventory fair value step-up related to the acquisition. Crocs Brand gross margin was 57.7%, 400 basis points lower than prior year driven primarily by 445 basis points of freight headwinds, including 340 basis points of air freight, and 105 basis points of currency, partially offset by increased prices and product mix.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $249.8 million increased from $199.9 million in the same period last year, and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved to 25.9% from 31.2% in prior year. Adjusted SG&A improved to 25.1% of revenues versus 31.2% for the same period last year. Adjusted SG&A excludes $7.5 million of costs, primarily related to the HEYDUDE integration.
- Income from operations increased 27.0% to $248.0 million and operating margin was 25.7% compared to 30.5% for the same period last year due to increased air freight and HEYDUDE acquisition and integration expenses. Adjusted income from operations rose 47.9% to $290.6 million and adjusted operating margin was 30.1%. Incremental air freight costs negatively impacted adjusted operating margin by 240 basis points and currency impacted by 80 basis points.
- Diluted earnings per share were $2.58, a decrease as a result of a favorable, discrete impact of a tax legislation change in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 45.3% to $3.24 compared to $2.23 in 2021.
Second Quarter 2022 Brand Summary
- Crocs Brand: Revenues increased 14.3%, or 19.4% on a constant currency basis, to $732.2 million. Wholesale revenues increased 27.7%, or 35.2% on a constant currency basis. DTC comparable sales increased 7.5%.
- HEYDUDE Brand: Revenues during the second quarter were $232.4 million. Wholesale revenues were $162.5 million and DTC revenues were $69.9 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- Cash and cash equivalents were $187.4 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $213.2 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Inventories increased to $501.5 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $213.5 million as of December 31, 2021 and $209.1 million as of June 30, 2021. This increase was driven primarily by the addition of HEYDUDE and increased in transit inventory for the Crocs Brand.
- Capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $56.7 million, compared to $21.3 million for the same period last year.
- Borrowings were $2.77 billion as of June 30, 2022 compared to $771.4 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase driven primarily by borrowings used to finance a portion of the HEYDUDE acquisition. Our liquidity position remains strong with $187.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $475.8 million in available borrowing capacity as of June 30, 2022.
Financial Outlook
Full Year 2022
With respect to 2022, we expect:
- Consolidated revenues to be approximately $3.395 to $3.505 billion, representing growth between 47% and 52% compared to 2021.
- Gross margin to still include $75 million of air freight in 2022.
- Adjusted operating income of approximately $880 to $945 million and adjusted operating margin to still be approximately 26% to 27%. This excludes non-GAAP adjustments primarily related to the HEYDUDE acquisition and integration of $75 million in cost of sales and $55 million in SG&A.
- GAAP tax rate still of approximately 25% and non-GAAP effective tax rate still of approximately 22%.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share to now be between $9.50 and $10.30.
- Capital expenditures to still be approximately $170 to $200 million, primarily for supply chain investments to support growth.
- Gross leverage to still be below 2.0x by mid-year 2023 following strong earnings and cash flow expectations for 2022.
Third Quarter 2022
With respect to the third quarter of 2022, we expect:
- Consolidated revenues to be approximately $915 to $955 million, implying approximately 46% to 53% growth compared to third quarter 2021 revenues of $626 million.
- Adjusted operating margin of approximately 25% to 26%, including approximately $15 million impact from air freight and excluding non-GAAP adjustments of $10 million in SG&A primarily related to the HEYDUDE integration.
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$ 964,581
$ 640,773
$ 1,624,729
$ 1,100,871
Cost of sales
466,848
245,592
802,072
452,471
Gross profit
497,733
395,181
822,657
648,400
Selling, general and administrative expenses
249,769
199,859
456,016
328,392
Income from operations
247,964
195,322
366,641
320,008
Foreign currency losses, net
(1,202)
(117)
(722)
(621)
Interest income
86
71
188
98
Interest expense
(32,963)
(4,712)
(52,215)
(6,344)
Other income (expense), net
419
2
(528)
13
Income before income taxes
214,304
190,566
313,364
313,154
Income tax expense (benefit)
53,989
(128,388)
80,289
(104,198)
Net income
$ 160,315
$ 318,954
$ 233,075
$ 417,352
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 2.60
$ 5.02
$ 3.84
$ 6.47
Diluted
$ 2.58
$ 4.93
$ 3.79
$ 6.35
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
61,590
63,595
60,712
64,526
Diluted
62,236
64,640
61,571
65,744
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Numerator:
Net income
$ 160,315
$ 318,954
$ 233,075
$ 417,352
Denominator:
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
61,590
63,595
60,712
64,526
Plus: Dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units
646
1,045
859
1,218
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
62,236
64,640
61,571
65,744
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 2.60
$ 5.02
$ 3.84
$ 6.47
Diluted
$ 2.58
$ 4.93
$ 3.79
$ 6.35
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 187,352
$ 213,197
Restricted cash - current
32
65
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $28,087 and $20,715, respectively
423,490
182,629
Inventories
501,527
213,520
Income taxes receivable
2,223
22,301
Other receivables
16,742
12,252
Prepaid expenses and other assets
36,941
22,605
Total current assets
1,168,307
666,569
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $89,009 and
140,278
108,398
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $116,500 and $108,167, respectively
1,804,067
28,802
Goodwill
714,143
1,600
Deferred tax assets, net
513,582
567,201
Restricted cash
3,187
3,663
Right-of-use assets
236,077
160,768
Other assets
7,001
8,067
Total assets
$ 4,586,642
$ 1,545,068
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 225,302
$ 162,145
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
242,754
166,887
Income taxes payable
58,702
16,279
Current borrowings
25,403
—
Current operating lease liabilities
49,983
42,932
Total current liabilities
602,144
388,243
Deferred tax liabilities, net
312,821
—
Long-term income taxes payable
216,042
219,744
Long-term borrowings
2,743,507
771,390
Long-term operating lease liabilities
217,586
149,237
Other liabilities
2,577
2,372
Total liabilities
4,094,677
1,530,986
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5.0 million shares authorized including
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 109.3 million
109
106
Treasury stock, at cost, 47.7 million and 47.6 million shares, respectively
(1,690,780)
(1,684,262)
Additional paid-in capital
783,862
496,036
Retained earnings
1,512,115
1,279,040
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(113,341)
(76,838)
Total stockholders' equity
491,965
14,082
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,586,642
$ 1,545,068
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 233,075
$ 417,352
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,754
15,749
Operating lease cost
30,887
29,758
Inventory donations
1,941
641
Recovery of doubtful accounts, net
(180)
(2,556)
Share-based compensation
17,575
19,348
Deferred income taxes
—
(176,862)
Other non-cash items
5,316
836
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(181,154)
(82,621)
Inventories
(121,452)
(36,099)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(9,309)
(6,419)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
85,091
75,520
Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities
(29,927)
(22,759)
Income taxes
36,127
10,478
Cash provided by operating activities
84,744
242,366
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, equipment, and software
(56,744)
(21,329)
Acquisition of HEYDUDE, net of cash acquired
(2,040,265)
—
Other
(20)
6
Cash used in investing activities
(2,097,029)
(21,323)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from notes issuance
—
350,000
Proceeds from borrowings
2,240,677
170,000
Repayments of borrowings
(195,000)
(305,000)
Deferred debt issuance costs
(51,395)
(8,961)
Repurchases of common stock
—
(350,000)
Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding
(6,756)
(11,619)
Other
95
236
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,987,621
(155,344)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,690)
(1,793)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(26,354)
63,906
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period
216,925
139,273
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period
$ 190,571
$ 203,179
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP cost of sales," "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP gross margin by brand," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit)," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP operating income," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share." Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.
We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.
Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
GAAP revenues
$ 964,581
$ 640,773
$ 1,624,729
$ 1,100,871
GAAP cost of sales
$ 466,848
$ 245,592
$ 802,072
$ 452,471
Distribution centers (1)
(1,389)
(1,115)
(2,580)
(2,100)
HEYDUDE inventory fair value step-up (2)
(34,323)
—
(62,250)
—
Inventory reserve in Russia (3)
575
—
(1,225)
—
Total adjustments
(35,137)
(1,115)
(66,055)
(2,100)
Non-GAAP cost of sales
$ 431,711
$ 244,477
$ 736,017
$ 450,371
GAAP gross profit
$ 497,733
$ 395,181
$ 822,657
$ 648,400
GAAP gross margin
51.6 %
61.7 %
50.6 %
58.9 %
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 532,870
$ 396,296
$ 888,712
$ 650,500
Non-GAAP gross margin
55.2 %
61.8 %
54.7 %
59.1 %
Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation by brand:
Crocs Brand:
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(in thousands)
GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin
57.7 %
61.7 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Distribution centers (1)
0.2 %
0.1 %
Inventory reserve in Russia (3)
less than (0.1)%
— %
Non-GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin
57.9 %
61.8 %
HEYDUDE Brand:
Three Months
(in thousands)
GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin
32.4 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Inventory fair value step-up (2)
14.7 %
Non-GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin
47.1 %
(1) Represents expenses, including expansion costs and duplicate rent costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and
(2) Represents a step-up of HEYDUDE inventory costs to fair value upon the close of the acquisition on February 17, 2022.
(3) Represents the net impact of an inventory reserve expense in our EMEALA segment associated with the continued shutdown of our direct operations in Russia.
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
GAAP revenues
$ 964,581
$ 640,773
$ 1,624,729
$ 1,100,871
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$ 249,769
$ 199,859
$ 456,016
$ 328,392
HEYDUDE acquisition-related costs (1)
(5,741)
—
(26,342)
—
Impact of shutdown of Russia direct operations (2)
(570)
—
(5,837)
—
Duplicate headquarters rent (3)
(1,202)
—
(1,202)
—
Total adjustments
(7,513)
—
(33,381)
—
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (4)
$ 242,256
$ 199,859
$ 422,635
$ 328,392
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues
25.9 %
31.2 %
28.1 %
29.8 %
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues
25.1 %
31.2 %
26.0 %
29.8 %
(1) Represents costs related to the acquisition and integration of HEYDUDE, including legal, professional, consulting, and transaction fees.
(2) Represents various costs associated with the continued shutdown of our direct operations in Russia, including severance and lease exit costs and penalties.
(3) Represents duplicate rent costs associated with our upcoming move to a new headquarters.
(4) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.
Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
GAAP revenues
$ 964,581
$ 640,773
$ 1,624,729
$ 1,100,871
GAAP income from operations
$ 247,964
$ 195,322
$ 366,641
$ 320,008
Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)
35,137
1,115
66,055
2,100
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)
7,513
—
33,381
—
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 290,614
$ 196,437
$ 466,077
$ 322,108
GAAP operating margin
25.7 %
30.5 %
22.6 %
29.1 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
30.1 %
30.7 %
28.7 %
29.3 %
(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.
(2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more details.
Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
GAAP income from operations
$ 247,964
$ 195,322
$ 366,641
$ 320,008
GAAP income before income taxes
214,304
190,566
313,364
313,154
Non-GAAP income from operations (1)
$ 290,614
$ 196,437
$ 466,077
$ 322,108
GAAP non-operating income (expenses):
Foreign currency losses, net
(1,202)
(117)
(722)
(621)
Interest income
86
71
188
98
Interest expense
(32,963)
(4,712)
(52,215)
(6,344)
Other income (expense), net
419
2
(528)
13
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$ 256,954
$ 191,681
$ 412,800
$ 315,254
GAAP income tax expense
$ 53,989
$ (128,388)
$ 80,289
$ (104,198)
Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments
8,416
279
16,038
528
Impact of intra-entity IP transfers (2)
(6,799)
175,411
(9,906)
175,059
Non-GAAP income tax expense
$ 55,606
$ 47,302
$ 86,421
$ 71,389
GAAP effective income tax rate
25.2 %
(67.4) %
25.6 %
(33.3) %
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
21.6 %
24.7 %
20.9 %
22.6 %
(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details.
(2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, and subsequently in the fourth quarter of 2021, we made changes to our international legal structure, including
Non-GAAP net income per share reconciliation:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands, except per share data)
Numerator:
GAAP net income
$ 160,315
$ 318,954
$ 233,075
$ 417,352
Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)
35,137
1,115
66,055
2,100
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)
7,513
—
33,381
—
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,617)
(175,690)
(6,132)
(175,587)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 201,348
$ 144,379
$ 326,379
$ 243,865
Denominator:
GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
61,590
63,595
60,712
64,526
Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units
646
1,045
859
1,218
GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
62,236
64,640
61,571
65,744
GAAP net income per common share:
Basic
$ 2.60
$ 5.02
$ 3.84
$ 6.47
Diluted
$ 2.58
$ 4.93
$ 3.79
$ 6.35
Non-GAAP net income per common share:
Basic
$ 3.27
$ 2.27
$ 5.38
$ 3.78
Diluted
$ 3.24
$ 2.23
$ 5.30
$ 3.71
(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information.
(2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation'
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Third Quarter 2022:
Approximately:
Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:
GAAP operating margin
24% to 25%
Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily associated with the HEYDUDE integration and duplicate rent (1)
1 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
25% to 26%
Full Year 2022:
Approximately:
($ in millions, except per share data)
Non-GAAP operating margin and operating income reconciliation:
GAAP operating margin and operating income
22% to 23%
$750 to $815
Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily associated with the HEYDUDE acquisition (1)
4 %
$130
Non-GAAP operating margin and operating income
26% to 27%
$880 to $945
Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:
GAAP effective tax rate
25 %
Non-GAAP adjustments associated with amortization of intellectual property (2)
(3) %
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
22 %
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reconciliation:
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$7.50 to $8.30
Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily associated with the HEYDUDE acquisition and amortization of intellectual property (1)(2)
$2.00
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$9.50 to $10.30
(1) In the third quarter of 2022, we expect to incur $10 million in SG&A, primarily associated with HEYDUDE integration costs and duplicate rent associated with our
(2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, and subsequently in the fourth quarter of 2021, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUES BY SEGMENT AND CHANNEL
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
% Change
Constant Currency
% Change (1)
Favorable (Unfavorable)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Q2 2022-2021
YTD 2022-2021
Q2 2022-2021
YTD 2022-2021
(in thousands)
Revenues:
North America (2)
$ 422,936
$ 393,152
$ 742,386
$ 660,419
7.6 %
12.4 %
7.8 %
12.5 %
Asia Pacific
148,889
126,834
244,737
209,426
17.4 %
16.9 %
27.6 %
25.5 %
EMEALA (2)
160,377
120,778
290,297
230,978
32.8 %
25.7 %
48.4 %
38.0 %
Brand corporate (2)
14
9
21
48
55.6 %
(56.3) %
55.6 %
(56.3) %
Crocs Brand revenues
732,216
640,773
1,277,441
1,100,871
14.3 %
16.0 %
19.4 %
20.3 %
HEYDUDE Brand revenues (3)
232,365
—
347,288
—
— %
— %
— %
— %
Total consolidated revenues
$ 964,581
$ 640,773
$ 1,624,729
$ 1,100,871
50.5 %
47.6 %
55.6 %
51.9 %
(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.
(2) In the first quarter of 2022, certain changes were made related to our segment composition. As a result of these changes, the previously reported amounts for revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 have been revised to conform to current period presentation. Refer to our 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 for the impacts of these changes.
(3) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022 and added the HEYDUDE Brand as a new operating segment. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the six months ended June 30, 2022 represent results during the partial period beginning on February 17, 2022 through June 30, 2022 (the "Partial Period"), and there are no comparative amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
% Change
Constant Currency %
Favorable (Unfavorable)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Q2 2022-2021
YTD 2022-2021
Q2 2022-2021
YTD 2022-2021
(in thousands)
Crocs Brand:
Wholesale
$ 392,511
$ 307,327
$ 736,768
$ 597,366
27.7 %
23.3 %
35.2 %
29.2 %
Direct-to-consumer
339,705
333,446
540,673
503,505
1.9 %
7.4 %
4.8 %
9.8 %
Total Crocs Brand
732,216
640,773
1,277,441
1,100,871
14.3 %
16.0 %
19.4 %
20.3 %
HEYDUDE Brand:
Wholesale
162,499
—
249,418
—
— %
— %
— %
— %
Direct-to-consumer
69,866
—
97,870
—
— %
— %
— %
— %
Total HEYDUDE Brand
232,365
—
347,288
—
— %
— %
— %
— %
Total consolidated revenues
$ 964,581
$ 640,773
$ 1,624,729
$ 1,100,871
50.5 %
47.6 %
55.6 %
51.9 %
(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information.
(2) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the six months ended June 30, 2022 represent results during the Partial Period, and there are no comparative amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RETAIL STORE COUNTS
(UNAUDITED)
The tables below illustrate the overall change in the number of our Crocs Brand company-operated retail locations by
March 31,
Opened
Closed
June 30,
Company-operated retail locations:
North America
175
—
—
175
Asia Pacific
153
1
2
152
EMEALA
44
—
3
41
Total
372
1
5
368
December 31,
Opened
Closed
June 30,
Company-operated retail locations:
Americas
173
2
—
175
Asia Pacific
153
2
3
152
EMEA
47
1
7
41
Total
373
5
10
368
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER COMPARABLE SALES
(UNAUDITED)
Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned websites, third party marketplaces, and e-tailers, as a percent of total revenues,
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Digital sales as a percent of total revenues:
Crocs Brand
37.2 %
36.4 %
35.3 %
34.7 %
HEYDUDE Brand (1)
31.5 %
— %
29.6 %
— %
Total (2)
35.8 %
36.4 %
34.1 %
34.7 %
(1) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the six months ended June 30, 2022 represent results
(2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the digital sales as a percent of total revenues represents the Crocs Brand.
Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") comparable sales for the Crocs Brand are as follows:
Constant Currency (1)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Direct-to-consumer comparable sales: (2)
Crocs Brand (3)
7.5 %
N/A
10.7 %
N/A
(1) Reflects period over period change on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial
(2) Comparable store status, as included in the DTC comparable sales figures above, is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales
(3) In the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on 2020 sales we did not disclose DTC
