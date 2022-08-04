IV Vitamin Therapy Franchise Focuses on Proactive Cellular Health

The DRIPBaR Aims to Help the Mind and Body Through IV Vitamin Therapy

WRENTHAM, Mass., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV vitamin therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR , an IV nutrient therapy franchise growing expeditiously across America, is serving up vitamins via IV. The brand, which has seen tremendous year-over-year growth, is estimated to open 50 locations by years end. The DRIPBaR is on a mission to set itself apart by focusing on cellular health and treating the mind and body at a cellular level. The brand continues to grow nationwide with the help of new CEO Ben Crosbie.

(PRNewsfoto/THE DRIPBaR) (PRNewswire)

"Now more than ever, people are starting to recognize the power of intravenous therapies to maintain their best health and are seeking new ways to complement conventional treatment options," said Crosbie. "With 450 locations in various stages of development, wellness is still very much at the top of people's minds and The DRIPBaR is eager to serve those wanting to treat the mind and body at the cellular level."

The CellVie approach offered through The DRIPBaR gives people the opportunity to address their health at a cellular level in an effort to preserve vitality and obtain a more energized life more resilient to disease. IV vitamin therapy is the most direct way for the body to deliver the highest concentration of vitamins directly to the cells. The DRIPBaR has made it a point of emphasis of having registered nurses and nurse practitioners at every location during all operating hours. Going through an extensive training course, nurses and nurse practitioners are taught and trained to perform IV vitamin therapy services with the upmost care and precision.

"People of all ages are realizing now more than ever the importance of proactive healthcare. The DRIPBaR is allowing their clients and members to be the best version of themselves by treating the mind and body directly," said Chief Development Office, Candace Byrnes. "The DRIPBaR is bringing a modern and accessible approach to help individuals live their best CellVie and it is our mission to maintain the high standards we have set forth to continue to be the most professional IV therapy franchise with the highest quality out there."

Each DRIPBaR location offers 20 IV Lifestyle or Health Support drips including the Jet Setter, Time Machine, Restoration, Flu Fighter, and High C. All IV drips are handled by registered nurses under the guidance of a licensed medical director. For those who don't have time for a full IV vitamin infusion but are looking for the benefit, The DRIPBaR can give your body a boost in just five minutes with one of its five IM Quick Shots. IV therapy provides positive nourishment for conditions such as the common cold, headaches, cancer, and chronic illness and even helps slow the signs of aging.

Including a franchise fee of $55,000, the initial investment to open a 1,000 - 1,500 square foot location is around $136,500 to $338,300. The DRIPBaR is proud to offer first responder and Military discounts. For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit www.thedripbar.com/own-a-dripbar .

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016 and franchising since late 2019, The DRIPBaR is a franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies. Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve balanced wellness. With 26 locations currently open and operating, The DRIPBaR already has over 450 additional locations in various stages of development across 28 states. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com.

Contact: Hunter Devereux, Franchise Elevator PR, (914) 486-0330, hdevereux@franchiseelevator.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The DRIPBaR