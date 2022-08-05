APEI Names IT Industry Veteran Craig MacGibbon as Chief Information Officer

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) today announced it has appointed Craig MacGibbon as its Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, MacGibbon will lead the organization's software development, cybersecurity, enterprise project management, enterprise architecture, infrastructure, and IT service delivery to support of all of APEI's educational units, including American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing, and Graduate School USA.

Craig MacGibbon was named Chief Information Officer by APEI. (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to Craig's continued impact at APEI as we accelerate our growth and transformation," said APEI CEO Angela Selden .

For the past 18 months, MacGibbon has been delegate Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with APEI while also serving as partner at Wavestone US, the North American arm of Paris-based global management and IT consulting firm Wavestone. Prior to that, he was Chief of Application Development and Support at Synovus Financial Corp., where he modernized the development platform and delivered on key banking platforms to position the company for the future.

A U.S. Navy veteran, MacGibbon has nearly 30 years of experience leading global technology teams in developing strategies, architecture, software development, integration, and cybersecurity. Beyond Wavestone and Synovus, MacGibbon held IT leadership roles at Las Vegas Sands, Fifth Third Bank, UIL Holdings, and Michelin Worldwide.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc . (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University , Hondros College of Nursing , and Graduate School USA , educates the service-minded student by providing career-focused higher education and career learning.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education. Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 15,900 students across its 23 campuses and student service centers in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at its six campuses in Ohio and one in Indiana. It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio** with approximately 2,400 students. Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals.

Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). GSUSA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit www.apei.com .

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

**Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

Contacts:

Frank Tutalo (Media)

American Public Education, Inc.

Director, Public Relations

ftutalo@apei.com

571-358-3042

Ryan Koren (Investor Relations)

American Public Education, Inc.

AVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

rkoren@apei.com

(610) 428-7376

