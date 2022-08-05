Santander Bank Teams Up with Rocket Mortgage to Provide Clients with Digitally Driven Home Loan Experience

The bank's nearly 2 million clients will receive home loan discounts from the country's largest mortgage lender

DETROIT and BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage, America's largest mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), and Santander Bank, N.A. ("Santander Bank," "Santander" or "the Bank"), one of the country's leading retail and commercial banks, today announced Rocket Mortgage as the exclusive preferred mortgage provider for Santander Bank customers. Through this relationship, Santander's clients will receive exclusive discounts and dedicated resources to help them achieve their dream of owning a home.

"At Santander, we place the customer at the center of our business, and I'm pleased to be working with Rocket to deliver a convenient and simplified digital mortgage experience for our customers," said Patrick Smith, Head of Consumer and Business Banking at Santander Bank. "Our relationship with Rocket Mortgage is another example of how Santander Bank is evolving our business and continuing to pursue opportunities for our customers to save, invest and manage their money at Santander."

The Bank's clients can experience Rocket Mortgage's revolutionary online experience by visiting SantanderBank.com/Mortgages or, if they would rather talk to a home loan expert, there is a dedicated team of Rocket Mortgage bankers ready to help them. No matter how they start the process, Santander clients can always contact Rocket Mortgage's experts by phone, email or online chat.

In addition to dedicated resources provided for Santander clients, Rocket Mortgage will provide discounts on loan costs and closing costs with enhanced discounts for Santander Private Clients and employees who close loans within the program.

"This relationship between Rocket Mortgage and Santander is a perfect fit. Both companies are passionate about delivering exceptional client experiences. Rocket has spent decades building industry-leading technology to make every step in the mortgage process easier. We're excited to offer a world-class experience to Santander clients," said Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. "This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a long relationship between our companies as we innovate together to develop more ways to delight our clients."

Santander Bank has nearly 2 million clients, principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Santander ranked second in banking mobile app satisfaction among regional banks on J.D. Power's 2022 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction study that tracks overall customer satisfaction with banking and credit card providers digital offerings.

Santander clients can visit santanderbank.com/mortgages to start the home loans process or learn more about this relationship.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest home mortgage lender and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Rocket Mortgage closed $351 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2021.

Rocket Mortgage moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix.

Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, ranked #7 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2022 and has placed in the top third of the list for 19 consecutive years.

For more information and company news visit RocketMortgage.com/PressRoom.

About Santander Bank, N.A.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $102 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's nearly 8,600 employees and nearly 2 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with 157 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

