Snell & Wilmer Ranks Sixth For Associate Satisfaction In AmLaw Survey

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snell & Wilmer is pleased to announce that the firm ranked sixth nationwide in the 2022 AmLaw Midlevel Associates Satisfaction Survey. The firm received a remarkable 92.4 percent response rate from its midlevel associates (defined by the survey as those in their third, fourth, and fifth year of practice) – well above any other top 20 firm recognized in the survey.

Associates interviewed said they "appreciated reasonable billing expectations," shared that the firm has a "great work life balance," and noted that it "feels like the firm really cares."

"Supporting our associates in their personal and professional development, and fostering an enjoyable working environment, are longstanding commitments embodied in our firm credo," said Jeffrey A. Scudder, chair of the firm's Attorney Development Committee (ADC) and a partner in the Phoenix office. "We appreciate our associates' strong participation in this year's survey, and the results confirm that they recognize and value those commitments. We are always exploring innovative new ways to support our associates, and the feedback we gather through this survey has been integral to those efforts over the past several years."

The AmLaw survey examines 12 aspects of job satisfaction, including: compensation and benefits; training and guidance; relations with partners and other associates; interest in and satisfaction level with the work; the firm's policy on billable hours; and management's openness about firm strategies and partnership chances.

"We work with every associate to help them develop into a self-sustaining partner. This is consistent with our status as a relationship-based firm, as well as our credo commitments to our clients, our communities, and each other," said Firm Chair Matthew P. Feeney.

Snell & Wilmer credits its ADC for improving associate satisfaction levels. The ADC consists of associates, counsel, and partners who meet regularly to create development and connection opportunities that encourage each attorney to reach their full potential – both personally and professionally – and enjoy the practice of law at Snell & Wilmer. The ADC focuses specifically on enhancing the firm's mentoring, training, and lateral integration efforts, working with the firm's Attorney Talent staff and attorney leaders to address the unique needs of new and experienced associates and lateral attorneys. ADC members also serve as a point of contact for attorneys within their offices to communicate feedback and ideas to firm leadership. In so doing, the ADC has the full support of the firm's Executive Committee.

"This ranking affirms the sincere commitment our partners make in each associate's development, while also signaling the deep investment our associates make in building their careers here," said Snell & Wilmer Chief Talent Officer Kristen Hulse, who joined the firm in 2021. "This mutual engagement provides an ideal foundation for our associates to learn and thrive, knowing they are cared for and valued for who they are."

