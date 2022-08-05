TGTX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds TG Therapeutics Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 16, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/tg-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=30567&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased TG Therapeutics between January 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 16, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, TG Therapeutics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of the Company's therapeutic product candidates, Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the Umbralisib marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma New Drug Application, the Biologics License Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, the supplemental New Drug Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, or the Ublituximab relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Biologics License Application in their current forms; (iii) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law