Quantum Group Significantly Expands Capabilities with the Purchase of a Landa S10P Nanographic Printing® Press

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Quantum Group, a trusted expert in direct marketing and business communications services has made a major investment in marketing on demand with the purchase of a Landa S10P Nanographic Printing Press. The press, which complements Quantum's extensive line of digital and offset equipment, will be installed by the end of the year and will enable Quantum to meet increased customer demand. The company, supporting customers in industries such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, insurance, and more, is seeing a 5-fold growth in personalized mailings since 2018. Along with the equipment investment, Quantum increased its manufacturing footprint by 50% to support this exponential growth.

"We are excited to add the Landa S10P to our production fleet," said Cheryl Kahanec, Quantum Group's, Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers will be able to more effectively and efficiently communicate to their audiences. With the format size, substrate range, speed and quality, the Landa will expand our current offset and digital platform to ensure successful execution of timely and targeted projects. We look forward to empowering our clients with efficiency, flexibility and quality all while offering increased personalization and decreased speed to market."

The Landa S10P Nanographic Printing Press is a B1-format (41 in. /1,050 mm) digital press that powers the printing of jobs in collated order and can produce high-quality prints on any off-the-shelf substrate, from 2.4 to 24pt — with no pretreatment required. The Landa S10P offers the ultimate in efficient production, printing 6,500 single-sided sheets per hour and 3,250 double-sided sheets per hour. In addition to its high speeds, the press also offers the industry's broadest color gamut, covering 96% of Pantone colors.

What's more, the technology behind Landa NanoInk® enables precise, efficient low ink lay-down, which produces extremely round dots with super-sharp edges, high optical uniformity, and consistent density. This means that NanoInk on paper is just .5 microns thick, less than half the thickness of offset ink images. Plus, NanoInk colorants are supplied as concentrates and are mixed with water onsite, which avoids unnecessary shipping of water, saving space and weight and reducing the impact on our planet.

"We believe the future is bright for both Quantum and our customers," said Kahanec. "Our customers know we excel at executing personalized communications that help them connect with their target audiences, and our latest technology investment will help us continue to exceed their expectations."

About Landa Digital Printing

Landa Digital Printing™ liberates printers from barriers inherent to traditional digital and conventional analog printing. Landa Nanographic Printing Presses produce stunning images of unbeatable color range, of any run length, on any coated or uncoated paper, and in the fastest turnaround times, thanks to its unique technology: Nanography®. Landa Digital Printing is owned by its majority shareholder, Benny Landa; and ALTANA and SKion, both wholly owned by German entrepreneur Susanne Klatten. Learn more at www.landanano.com.

About Quantum Group

Quantum Group is a technology-enabled production firm specializing in high-quality digital and offset print and integrated communications services that offers sophisticated capabilities and exceptional customer service. Founded in 1992 as a high-quality commercial sheet-fed printer, Quantum has evolved into a single-source, customer-centric communications partner. Quantum is compliant with FISMA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 standards, reflecting a commitment to safeguarding data throughout the communications process. Learn more at www.quantumgroup.com.

