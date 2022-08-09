BREVETTAR ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH IKONICK

The Industry Leader in Modern Canvas Art EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH Exclusive

NEW Prints and Designs Featuring Sports Superstars and Legends

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevettar, a full-service sports licensing agency that maximizes revenue by connecting best-in-class brands with strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities, is excited to announce a new collaboration between Upper Deck and Ikonick, a leader in e-commerce canvas wall art, to create a new collection of inspiration designs showcasing current and past sports superstars.

This multi-year agreement will authorize the creation of a unique collection of limited-edition digital art photography on canvas and other mediums showcasing legendary athletes Wayne Gretzky, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods. An offering of exclusive designs will be created by renowned digital artist and co-founder of Ikonick, Jeff Cole.

"With a lot of traditional art, it's subjective and left open for interpretation. Our art serves a more direct functional purpose; that's a major differentiator for us. Our DNA represents personal accountability. There's power to our product and how we feel when we use them. Brevettar was instrumental in creating this collaboration with Upper Deck's top athletes and allowing us to showcase the unique aspects of our brand," said artist and Ikonick co-founder, Jeff Cole.

"We are honored and excited to re-imagine these iconic, inspiring athletes with our brand's DNA," said Mark Mastrandrea, co-founder of Ikonick.

"Brevettar is very pleased to extend Upper Deck's relationship with some of the world's most celebrated athletes into the category of inspirational wall art through Ikonick." said Stu Crystal, General Manager of Brevettar. "This is a tremendous opportunity to offer life-long sports fans a modern and innovative way to celebrate the athletes they most admire."

The new collection is now available at Ikonick.com and in select retail outlets.

About Brevettar

Brevettar, the exclusive licensing agent for Upper Deck, is a full-service sports licensing agency that maximizes revenue by connecting best-in-class brands with strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities. Licensees include Funko, Fathead, Enterbay, FOCO and Trends International, to name a few. Learn more and view Brevettar's portfolio of exclusive licensed collectibles at www.brevettar.com

About Ikonick

Ikonick is a West-Coast based art brand putting a new spin on the business of inspiring others. Embodying popular culture, their exclusive collections exist to motivate in a way that's entirely their own. Started as a passion project in 2016, Ikonick is now one of the biggest e-commerce art players in the world. They partnered up with entrepreneurial icon Gary Vaynerchuk and obtained licensing rights from some of the world's most iconic properties, individuals, and artists. The brand's goal is to expand into as many homes, offices, and gyms as possible across the globe.

