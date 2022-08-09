Eaglebrook Advisors Announces Inaugural Crypto Wealth Summit Focused on Digital Asset Education

Keynote Speakers:

Jenny Johnson , President and CEO of Franklin Templeton

Cathie Wood , Founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaglebrook Advisors, a digital asset investment platform that offers Separately Managed Accounts ("SMAs") to wealth management firms and financial advisors ("Advisors"), today announced its inaugural crypto wealth summit that will take place October 10 – 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

"Advisors continue to see an increase in questions from clients on digital assets and how to allocate to this growing asset class. We couldn't be more excited to host this educational event for our attendees, who are primarily CEOs, CIOs, and wealth advisors of leading wealth management firms and RIAs from across the United States," said Christopher King, Founder and CEO of Eaglebrook Advisors. "Eaglebrook continues to be the thought leader on the intersection between wealth management and the digital asset market, and we're honored to host Eaglebrook's first wealth management conference focused on digital asset education."

The launch of the Crypto Wealth Summit follows the announcement of Eaglebrook's $22 million dollar Series A fundraise in early 2022. Series A investors included Castle Island Ventures, Gemini Frontier Fund, Avon Ventures, Brewer Lane Ventures, Jump Capital, Sybil Capital, and Franklin Templeton. Earlier seed investors included Mike Alfred, Mark Casady, Marty Bicknell, and Joseph Mrak.

The 3-day invitation-only Summit will feature senior leadership from the alternative investment community and focus on sessions such as the investment case for digital assets, custody and regulation, and executive perspectives on digital assets in model portfolios. The Summit will explore the advancements in technology and regulation that have paved the way for this emerging asset class.

ABOUT EAGLEBROOK ADVISORS

Founded in 2019, Eaglebrook Advisors is a technology-centric digital asset investment platform that offers Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) to wealth management firms and financial advisors ("advisors"). Eaglebrook's digital asset SMA platform allows advisors to securely access direct digital asset investments for their clients and is integrated with the advisors' existing portfolio management system and workflow. This solution allows for seamless client onboarding, investment, reporting, and holistic portfolio management of a client's bitcoin and digital asset investments within a secure, compliant, unified ecosystem. Eaglebrook's investment platform offers its own advisor-driven custom digital asset SMAs, access to actively managed third-party investment manager digital asset SMAs, and educational resources for advisors and clients. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions including Castle Island Ventures, Brewer Lane Ventures, and Franklin Templeton.

For more information about Eaglebrook, its products, services and for important disclosures, please visit www.eaglebrookadvisors.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Eaglebrook Contact

Morgan Mellinger

mmellinger@eaglebrookadvisors.com

