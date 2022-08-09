EMBRAER S.A.: NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market that it became aware of the Brazilian Federal Government's decision to suppress one aircraft in the context of Contracts 002/DCTA-COPAC/2014 and 10/DCTA-COPAC/2014, entered into in 2014 among the Brazilian Federal Government, Embraer and one of its subsidiaries ("Contracts").

The Company will assess the suitability of the aforesaid decision. If suitable, the Company will assess the applicable terms to ensure the Contracts economic and financial balance as well as the effects of the aircraft suppression, if it is to occur, in its business and results.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice-President and CFO

