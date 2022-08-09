Issio Solutions Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

LAFAYETTE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Issio Solutions, Inc., the workforce optimization and data analytics SaaS company, announced it now meets the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) security requirements for its cloud-based healthcare workforce optimization platform, Issio. The U.S. federal government and VA can now utilize Issio across various departments and agencies.

"We offer government-level cyber security to all healthcare organizations." - Dr. Brock-Utne, Founder, Issio Solutions

FedRAMP is a government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. As a FedRAMP authorized cloud service provider, Issio can now help US federal healthcare organizations to adapt their staffing methods from insecure legacy processes to a cyber secure, mathematically based, and cost effective solution.

"Over the last 2 years, our cyber security team has built a vastly more protected platform designed to meet FedRAMP security requirements." said Dr. Arne Brock-Utne, CEO and Founder of Issio Solutions. "Now we're excited to offer Issio's government-level cyber security to all healthcare organizations."

"Our top priority is to ensure the clients we serve are able to collaborate in safe and secure ways with the latest, cutting-edge technology and software," said Yorick Phoenix, Chief Technology Officer, Issio Solutions. "The end result is that we have a vastly more secure and resilient infrastructure than we did previously."

Issio Solutions is a secure healthcare workforce optimization platform designed to improve quality of care, safety, efficiency, and lower costs. Rapidly scalable, configurable, enterprise-grade SaaS, granted Authority to Operate by VA, and meets the FedRAMP security requirements. For more information, visit www.issio.com .

