Nobu Hospitality Expands its Footprint in Asia Pacific

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in partnership with Viet Capital Real Estate (VCRE) and Phoenix Holdings, leading luxury lifestyle and iconic hotel and dining brand, Nobu Hospitality, announces the first Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences in Vietnam whilst both groups explore further development within Vietnam.

Crafted as a luxury beachfront urban resort, the Nobu Danang destination will provide a vibrant lifestyle situated in the heart and beachfront of Danang. Guests will find elegantly designed interwoven spaces, realigning the traditional beach hotel with a destination urban resort embracing the needs and desires of guests whether there for vacation, entertainment, or business.

Phoenix Holdings is the family investment office and parent organization which manages an array of thriving enterprises, including Viet Capital Real Estate, Viet Capital Bank, Viet Capital Asset Management, Viet Capital Securities (listed HOSE: VCI), and many other prominent investment projects. The Chairman of Phoenix Holdings, Henry Nguyen, is the Vice Chairman and Founding Owner of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) in Major League Soccer and is the CEO of Timo Digital Bank.

Danang is a beach city on the South-Central Coast of Vietnam, flanked by the beautiful Pacific sea waters to the east and the Annamite Mountain range to the west, known for its sandy beaches and history as a French colonial port. The city is near several UNESCO sites including the Imperial City of Hue, the Old Town of Hoi An, and the My Son ruins.

Situated along Danang's legendary My Khe beachfront on Vo Nguyen Giap Street, Nobu is set to command the city's skyline with an iconic 43-story tower, the tallest building in the city, and will offer a world-class dining and entertainment destination with some of the most spectacular views anywhere in the region. The hotel will also offer 200 guest rooms, including 18 luxurious suites, expansive meeting and event space ideally suited for weddings and important social events, and a state-of-the-art wellness and fitness facility. In addition, there will be 271 stylish residential units offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations as well as two spectacular, skyline penthouse units, adding to Nobu Hospitality's growing portfolio of private residences.

The Nobu destination will uniquely combine modern, forward-thinking design touches, Nobu's signature elegance and minimalism and the traditions of Japanese design. Situated below the hotel and residences, the Danang City Centre podium will offer high-end retail shopping, an upscale Chinese restaurant, a modern Vietnamese fine-dining restaurant, and an American steakhouse. A cocktail bar and lounge will be positioned on the rooftop of the building, offering stunning views for sunset drinks and after-hours entertainment in Danang.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer Nobu Hospitality says, "We are excited to further expand into the Asia Pacific region and bring Nobu to the Vietnam market, a rapidly growing tourist destination, with one of the most beautiful and desirable locations in Danang. Our partners at VCRE are passionate supporters of the Nobu brand and share our commitment in growing Nobu Hospitality in other destinations in Vietnam. We are confident that the Nobu brand will attract visitors both locally and from around the world to stay and become residents of Nobu Danang which will be crafted as dynamic urban resort."

Vo Thanh Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Viet Capital Real Estate, adds, "We are extremely excited to be partners with Nobu Hospitality in Vietnam. With the first Nobu project in Danang, we are proud to bring a whole new level of world-renowned fine dining and luxury lifestyle experiences to the Vietnam market. Danang is one of the most attractive destinations for tourism in both the domestic and global markets. As the tourist and economic center of Central Vietnam, this city will continue its rapid ascent and growth, and Nobu will be another important destination that will bring more interest and visitors to Danang. Nobu Hospitality's unique approach and lifestyle will continue to elevate the service and experience that the most discerning travelers demand today. The Nobu project in Danang will be one of the most unique and luxurious destinations in Vietnam."

