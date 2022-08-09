Pacaso Named Winner of REAL SIMPLE's 2022 Smart Money Awards

Tech-Enabled Co-Ownership Marketplace Recognized as Best Financial Innovation That Makes Life Easier

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, is a winner of REAL SIMPLE's 2022 Smart Money Awards , an annual list spotlighting 32 of the best products and services to help readers maximize their money, investments, and time.

"It's an honor for Pacaso to be recognized by REAL SIMPLE for our co-ownership model, which is a more financially responsible purchase than a traditional second home," said Whitney Curry, chief marketing officer, Pacaso. "With Pacaso, buyers get a bigger, more luxurious home than what they'd get on their own while sharing costs and eliminating the hassle of home ownership. This is especially true right now. Rising inflation and interest rates make whole home purchases less affordable, so the lower cost of co-ownership becomes more attractive to potential buyers who are seeking a second home."

The Smart Money Awards is REAL SIMPLE'S annual spotlight on the best financial innovations that make life easier. To curate the 2022 Smart Money Awards, REAL SIMPLE editors compiled a list of products across eight categories, and a panel of financial professionals rated them to select 32 winners based on innovation and relevance to REAL SIMPLE readers.

"Whether you're looking to cut big purchases into bite-size payments or get accounting support for your small business, this year's Smart Money Awards deliver more innovative solutions to your personal finance concerns than ever before. We're here to help you get your money house in order with this smartly-curated review of the best new tools and services. I especially love the ones that extend banking access to underserved communities, and reward you for earth-friendly purchases," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti.

The full list of this year's Smart Money Awards is now available at REALSIMPLE.com/moneyawards. To learn more about Pacaso and to shop available listings, please visit pacaso.com

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

For more information about Pacaso and to view luxury second home listings, visit www.pacaso.com or download the Pacaso app for Android or iPhone . You can also follow Pacaso on social media @PacasoHomes on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube or @Pacaso_Homes on TikTok .

View original content:

SOURCE Pacaso