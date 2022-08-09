UMT ramping up systematic strategy

WUXI, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the field of memory chip has received more and more attention. In addition to the large enterprises, an emerging player in Wuxi Jiangsu Province, United Memory Technology (Jiangsu) Limited (reffered to as:UMT below), is also accelerating research and development, and ramping up systematic strategy with support from multiple partners.

UMT was founded in 2021, with headquarter in Jiangsu Wuxi Economic Development Zone and branch offices in Wuxi,Shanghai, Suzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Seoul, South Korea. Early 2022, UMT completed A round financing in the amount of hundreds of millions RMB, led by Shenzhen Guohong Investment, and followed by King Capital, Langke Investment, All Things Life, Wuxi Xinshang and other institutions.

According to company senior leadership, UMT is committed to the development of high-performance and high-reliability memory chips and solutions, and actively expanding into emerging markets such as EV and AIoT. At its inception, UMT acquired a set of mass-production proved IP and know-how from Korea, built a mature and solid technology foundation for future development with sufficient IP coverage. With team members from leading global memory companies, UMT strives to strengthen product competitiveness and ecosystem collaboration with its core value in independent innovation, respect of intellectual property rights and win-win cooperations.

Shenzhen Guohong, the lead investor of UMT A round financing, has been deeply engaging in semiconductor investments, looking to grow together with domestic semiconductor companies by integrating advantageous resources in industry to build world-class semiconductor enterprises. Shenzhen Guohong values the strong R&D capabilities and global strategy that UMT has demonstrated, and hope their investment could strongly boosts UMT's future growth.

