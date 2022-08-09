Vial Announces EMR Interface with ModMed to Power Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial has announced that the VialConnect interface with ModMed ® is now live. With VialConnect , research clinics that use ModMed's EHR EMA® can seamlessly filter their patient databases to streamline clinical trial study recruitment for free.

The ModMed interface is available to all clinics running clinical trials using VialConnect and delivers a customizable CTMS (clinical trials management system) that powers core workflows and an EMR filtering tool to sort potential trial subjects from a clinic's patient database. VialConnect is part of a series of tech-enabled solutions offered by Vial including EDC , eTMF , and eSource .

"VialConnect's EMR filtering tool allowed us to screen patients in record time and expedited our patient recruitment timelines. We look forward to using the tool for future studies," said Dr. Syed Ali, principal investigator at Acclaim Dermatology. Dr. Ali's site was part of Vial's initial pilot of the interface. Vial plans to roll out the interface across the Vial Site Network that use ModMed's EMA.

VialConnect's EMR filtering capabilities allow for complex querying within a user-friendly UI. Users can sort their database and find eligible subjects, and exclude ineligible ones, based on a number of criteria including indication, demographics, allergies, and current medications. The functionality is effective for indications with wide prevalence (psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, vitiligo, alopecia areata) as well as low prevalence, rare indications (prurigo nodularis, BCC, SCC, EB, among others).

Vial is a next-generation CRO that promises faster execution and high-quality trial outcomes by leveraging Vial's tech-enabled trial management system, streamlined study startup processes, and proven enrollment playbook. Together, these best-in-class services and operational excellence accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for sponsors.

To learn more about VialConnect, visit https://vial.com/vialconnect/ .

See the full release here .

About Vial: Vial's mission is to empower scientists to cure all human diseases. Vial has executed that vision by launching a next-generation CRO (with slated launches in Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, and a Neurology CRO), a site network (Dermatology Clinical Trials, Ophthalmology Clinical Trials, Gastroenterology Clinical Trials, Women's Health Clinical Trials, Neurology Clinical Trials), and technology platform (VialConnect CTMS) to accelerate research. Vial has over 125 employees and is based in San Francisco, California, and has contributed to over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

