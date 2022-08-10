15th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) Registration Now Open

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for SIEW 2022. Organised by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the 15th SIEW will feature global energy government leaders and industry captains who will share their perspectives on this year's theme, "A Resilient and Sustainable Energy Future".

Global Energy Thought Leaders

2. The global energy thought leaders include:

Governments and International Organisations

YB Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Bin Hassan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Malaysia

Shane Rattenbury MLA, Attorney-General, Minister for Consumer Affairs, and Minister for Water, Energy and Emissions Reduction, Australia

H.E. Dr Ith Praing , Secretary of State, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Kingdom of Cambodia

Dr Fatih Birol , Executive Director, IEA

Francesco La Camera , Director General, IRENA

Joseph McMonigle , Secretary General, IEF

Tatsuya Terazawa , Chairman & CEO, IEEJ

Dr Angela Wilkinson , Secretary General and CEO, WEC

Eng. Fahad Alajlan, President, KAPSARC

Dr Jean-Christophe Niel, Director General, IRSN

Industry

Matthieu Giard , Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee, Air Liquide

Audra Low , CEO & Executive Director, Clifford Capital Pte Ltd

Beatrice Buffon , Group Senior Executive Vice-President, EDF International Division

Toshiro Kudama, CEO, JERA Asia Pte Ltd

Mark Gainsborough, Chairman & Co-Founder, Low Carbon Advisors

Kazuhisa Yano , Chief Asia Representative, Osaka Gas

Alan Heng , Group CEO, Pavilion Energy

Ahmad Yuniarto, President Director, PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy

Dr Ing Christian Bruch , President and CEO, Siemens Energy AG

Zhang Zhigang , President, State Grid Corporation of China

David Griffin , CEO, Sun Cable

Luca Tonello , Managing Director - Structured Finance, SMBC

Martin Houston , Vice-Chairman, Tellurian

Julien Pouget , President & CEO, TotalEnergies EP & Renewables Asia Pacific

David Gray , Non-Executive Director, Tokamak Energy

Anchor Events

3. SIEW's anchor events organised by EMA will include:

I. SIEW Summit: The Summit will bring together energy leaders to address topics that set the scene for discussions across the week. These include:

Securing a Sustainable and Resilient Energy Future

Accelerating Low-Carbon Solutions

Mobilising Greener Financing for Energy Infrastructure

II. Singapore-IEA Ministerial Roundtable: The roundtable will focus on the theme "Energy Security in a Low Carbon World".

III. 2nd Singapore-IRENA High-level Forum: The Forum will address topics on green energy financing and decarbonisation technologies and feature the launch of a report by IRENA on green hydrogen.

IV. SIEW ThinkTank Roundtables: Hosts include ASEAN Centre for Energy, Energy Studies Institute and Energy Research Institute @ NTU.

V. SIEW TechTables: New this year, SIEW TechTables will centre discussions around the latest energy innovations and technologies.

Industry Events

4. SIEW 2022 welcomes the return of key industry events onsite:

I. ACES: Examines Solar Energy and Storage, Green Hydrogen and Electric Mobility.

II. ADS & ARTC: Explores the various pathways for refiners to integrate sustainability into their operations.

III. Asia LNG & Hydrogen Gas Markets: Covers the region's continuous drive for energy transition and achieving its net zero goals.

IV. Future of the Grid: Topics include driving regional interconnectivity, financing grid modernisation and digitalisation.

5. Register at https://www.siew.gov.sg/register and enjoy early bird rates as well as bundled discounts for partner events.

About SIEW

SIEW is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space.

About the EMA

A statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, EMA ensures a reliable and secure energy supply, promotes effective competition in the energy market and develops a dynamic energy sector in Singapore.

