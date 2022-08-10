De Facto Standard for Remote Access: TeamViewer to Become First Embedded Remote Connectivity Provider on RealWear Cloud Offering

Strengthened partnership with new technology integration offers quicker setup of wearables and remote support for RealWear customers across the globe

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a major expansion of its partnership with RealWear, a leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions for frontline industrial workers. TeamViewer's remote access software is integrated into the newly announced RealWear Cloud.

TeamViewer Logo (PRNewswire)

TeamViewer's software is delivered as RealWear Cloud Assistance – an embedded service in RealWear Cloud, providing real-time technical support and enhanced collaboration, allowing subscribers' IT and Business Operations to remotely set-up, configure, deploy and analyze a fleet of RealWear devices. TeamViewer's technology uniquely enables subscribers to accelerate the time-to-production and troubleshooting for RealWear devices.

"It's a great milestone to become a larger part of RealWear's ecosystem and tech stack and to launch remote device support in a standardized way for the first time," said Alfredo Patron, EVP of Business Development at TeamViewer. "We've already deployed our enterprise Augmented Reality software Frontline on thousands of RealWear devices across numerous customer sites all over the world. With the new integration of our remote connectivity capabilities into its cloud platform services, RealWear can offer its customers a new level of remote support for the devices themselves. This integration reinforces TeamViewer's position as the de facto standard for remote access to both IT and non-IT devices in industrial environments."

"With the release of RealWear Cloud Assistance, we're excited about the continued growth and evolution of our partnership with TeamViewer to advance our mission to engage, empower and elevate frontline workers," said Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer at RealWear. "Enabling IT to quickly and securely access remote devices will further accelerate deployments. Our focus is to support the frontline and keep them focused on work productivity and safety."

Through RealWear Cloud customers can provision and manage their fleet of RealWear devices for their company. Adding remote support functionalities to that platform is addressing real business needs. The combination of screensharing and device interface control with parallel VoIP calling delivers the same experience as physical support on the ground.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

Press Contact

Michael Kornspan

Phone: 727-910-7340

E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeamViewer