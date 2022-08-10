Fashion League Partners with Concept Art House to Create First Web3, Female-Centric Gaming Experience Caters to Gen Y, Z Gaming, Metaverse Adopter Demographic

Animoca Brands, Riot Games, YGG, Unity Make Up Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion League, the first free web3 play-and-own game designed to create a mobile fashion empire, today announced that they are partnering with Concept Art House (CAH), a leading publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art, to create animation, characters and NFTs for a new era in fashion-and-own gaming that is launching in beta end of this year and going live in Q1 2023.

The interactive RPG game experience will allow users to build their own virtual brand and become the star of their respective fashion empire by building and expanding their own clothing store and becoming virtual 3D fashion designers with the chance to even become NFT creators.

According to the 2021 Mobile Game Taxonomy Report, female gamers are more likely to play games on mobile as 60% of new players joining are women. In addition, 49% of gamers are women and there is close to a 50/50 split among male and female NFT holders aged 18-35. Fashion League will strive to provide the next era for fashion and design, serving as a platform for brands to display their products to an avid and loyal consumer base; and reward NFT owners and token holders, creating a virtual commercial hub.

"Fashion League brings co-creation to a whole new level and wraps it in a fun and creative game where everyone can build their own virtual brand and become the owner of their digital assets. This is the perfect way to bring Web3 mass adoption forward. We are very excited that we are doing this together with CAH," said Theresia Le Battistini, CEO and founder of Fashion League.

"The statistics speak for themselves. Women will be a major force in bringing all that Web3 has to offer to life, and Fashion League has zoned in on the perfect audience with a first-to-market experience that we are thrilled to be a part of," said James Zhang, CEO of Concept Art House.

Fashion League will release playable and tradable NFTs launching this fall and ongoing NFT ownership benefits include:

Early access to land sales and future minting events

Early access to game builds

Exclusive in-game features and bonus rewards

Passive income with staking, lending out, collecting shop rent from other players and more

An Advisory Board made up of industry leaders in fashion, gaming and crypto will provide strategic counsel to help advance Fashion League's mission to be the preeminent web3 fashion experience – where gamers, fashion enthusiasts and brands mesh to define a metaverse centered around fashion and brand. The Board members are Beryl Li, YGG; Zanna Rassi, Milk Makeup & E! News; Charles Tigges, Unity; Thomas Vu, former Riot Games, and Robby Yung, Animoca Brands .

About Fashion League

Fashion League presents a new era of fashion gaming in the metaverse and brings its users a unique virtual experience. This play-and-earn game simulates a mobile fashion shop where players can build and expand their own clothing store and become virtual 3D fashion designers. Users can design, sell, trade and rent their creations to other players, participate in design competitions and create their own fashion NFTs. Virtual money is earned through the different game modes and can be converted into crypto during conversion events. To learn more, visit https://playfashionleague.io join their Discord and follow Fashion League on Instagram and Twitter.

About Concept Art House

Since 2007, Concept Art House (CAH) has provided art and support for many of the top gaming and entertainment companies in the world. It has shipped over 1,000 games and collectibles with the world's most influential brands. With those deep roots in gaming, including franchises such as ROBLOX and Fortnite, CAH has evolved to focus solely on NFTs and has successfully pivoted to play a major role in the creation of web3 and the metaverse ecosystem. To that end, CAH has created NFTs for Frank Miller's Sin City, UFC, the International Olympics Committee (IOC), the NFL, and Gucci. CAH is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Shanghai and Chengdu. Its partners and investors include Dapper Labs, Gala Games, and Animoca Brands.

Website: www.conceptarthouse.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/conceptarthouse

Instagram: www.instagram.com/conceptarthouse

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Conceptarthouse

Media Contacts

Fashion League: Mary Victoria Moreno, maryvictoria@angle42.co

Concept Art House: Matt Yemma, myemma@peaksstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Concept Art House