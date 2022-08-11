Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement For All Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Walgreen Co., Common Stock Between April 17, 2014 and August 5, 2014, Inclusive.

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION

WASHTENAW COUNTY EMPLOYEES'

RETIREMENT SYSTEM, Individually and on

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,

Plaintiff, v. WALGREEN CO. et al.,



Defendants.





Civil Action No. 1:15-cv-3187



Honorable Sharon Johnson Coleman







SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT

HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Walgreen Co. ("Walgreens") common stock between April 17, 2014 and August 5, 2014, inclusive, and were damaged thereby ("Class"). Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class, as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated June 23, 2022 ("Stipulation") and the Settlement Notice described below.





PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY;

YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A

CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ("Court"), that Court-appointed Class Representative Industriens Pensionsforsikring A/S ("Class Representative"), on behalf of itself and the Class in the above-captioned securities class action ("Action"), has reached a proposed settlement of the Action with defendants Walgreens, Gregory D. Wasson, and Wade D. Miquelon (collectively, "Defendants"), for $105,000,000 in cash that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action ("Settlement").

A hearing will be held on October 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Sharon Johnson Coleman, United States District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, either in person in Courtroom 1241 of the Everett McKinley Dirksen United States Courthouse, 219 South Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60604, or by video or telephonic conference as the Court may order, to determine whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Settlement Notice described below) should be entered; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distributing the net proceeds of the Settlement should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) Class Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses ("Settlement Notice"). You may obtain a copy of the Settlement Notice, along with the Claim Form, on the website for the Action, www.WalgreensSecuritiesLitigation.com. You may also obtain a copy of the Settlement Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator by mail at Walgreens Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173092, Milwaukee, WI 53217; by calling toll-free 1-866-963-9976; or by sending an email to info@WalgreensSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online via www.WalgreensSecuritiesLitigation.com, no later than November 5, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Class Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Class Counsel and representative Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than September 16, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice. Because notice was previously issued to the Class in connection with class certification, providing Class Members with the opportunity to exclude themselves from the Class at that time, the Court has exercised its discretion not to allow a second opportunity for Class Members to request exclusion in connection with the settlement proceedings, particularly given that the statute of repose on any claims being released in connection with the Settlement has run and thus, anyone attempting to exclude themselves would not be able to bring any such claims.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Class Counsel.

Requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

Walgreens Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173092

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-866-963-9976

info@WalgreensSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.WalgreensSecuritiesLitigation.com

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Northern District of Illinois

