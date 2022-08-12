AWH Commences Operations at Third New Jersey Dispensary

Ascend Fort Lee expands the Company's New Jersey presence to three locations in the Tri-State area

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, has announced the opening of its Fort Lee, New Jersey dispensary for medical patients. Ascend Fort Lee is located at 461 West Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024.

Ascend Fort Lee is the Company's third Ascend dispensary in the state, located in a prime position directly across the Hudson River from New York City and accessible to many major highways and thoroughfares in New Jersey. Ascend Fort Lee features over 3,400 sq ft of dispensary floor space and ample parking. The new location will offer Ascend's full menu of high-quality flower, edibles, vapes, and more to all medical patients from 10 am to 8 pm daily. Patients will also be able to place their orders ahead of time at www.letsascend.com .

"We are proud to deepen our roots in the Garden State and serve even more patients and customers across northern New Jersey," said Frank Perullo, President and Co-Founder of Ascend Wellness Holdings. "Our Fort Lee location has been built to accommodate increasing demand and efficiently serve all customers with the ability to scale for adult-use this fall. The Ascend team is grateful for the support of the New Jersey cannabis community and looks forward to welcoming patients from Fort Lee and beyond."

The Ascend Fort Lee dispensary features 29 registers to maximize efficiency and ease in the checkout process. The large scale of Fort Lee operations will facilitate the anticipated transition to adult-use sales later this fall, allowing the storefront to seamlessly serve both medical patients and recreational consumers in the New York metropolitan area.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Ozone Reserve, and Simply Herb branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com .

