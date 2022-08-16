Allot Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited second quarter 2022 financial results.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Second quarter revenues were $32.8 million compared with $35.3 million in the second quarter of last year;

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 70%;

GAAP operating loss was $6.5 million and non-GAAP operating loss was $4.2 million ;

GAAP net loss was $6.2 million and non-GAAP net loss was $4.2 million .

Financial Outlook

For 2022, management adjusts its previously announced guidance as follows:

Revenues to be between $125 - 130 million; (the third quarter of 2022 is expected to be approximately $25 million );

Additional recurring security deals to be executed, providing incremental MAR** of more than $180 million for the full year 2022;

December 2022 total ARR* including SECaas ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR* to be between $50 -52 million, representing approximately 15% year-over-year growth versus 2021 at the midpoint;

December 2022 SECaas ARR* to be approximately $9 million ;

Recurring security revenue to be approximately $7 million .

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "Several sizeable CAPEX deals that we expected to conclude and be able to at least partially deliver in the second and third quarters, are now not expected to close before the fourth quarter. As a result, we are modifying our revenue forecast for the remainder of this year."

Continued Mr. Antebi, "Looking at the DPI market in general, we continue to see many opportunities and an overall solid DPI market. In the SECaas business, we closed several new deals this quarter and 2 additional operators launched the security service."

"We are fully aware of the challenges we face. We have set a goal to be profitable in 2024 by growing our SECaas revenues and closely controlling our expenses. We have full faith in our company, our team, our products and in our ability to meet these goals, " concluded Antebi.

Q2 2022 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $32.8 million, a decrease of 7% compared to $35.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2022 was $22.5 million (gross margin of 68.7%), an 8% decline compared with $24.5 million (gross margin of 69.3%) in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2022 was $23.0 million (gross margin of 70.2%), a 7% decline compared with $24.8 million (gross margin of 70.2%) in the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2022 was $6.2 million, or $0.17 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.11 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.2 million, or $0.11 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash and investments as of June 30,2022 totaled $108.0 million, compared to $85.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the current month of December and multiplied by 12).

** MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the applicable customer segments only subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,

2022

2021



2022

2021

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 32,772

$ 35,288



$ 64,668

$ 66,471 Cost of revenues 10,242

10,822



20,034

20,413 Gross profit 22,530

24,466



44,634

46,058

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 12,480

11,373



24,510

21,940 Sales and marketing 12,220

12,818



23,909

24,411 General and administrative 4,303

4,080



8,340

7,280 Total operating expenses 29,003

28,271



56,759

53,631 Operating loss (6,473)

(3,805)



(12,125)

(7,573) Financial and other income, net 620

194



867

309 Loss before income tax expenses (5,853)

(3,611)



(11,258)

(7,264)

















Tax expenses 380

368



1,102

673 Net Loss (6,233)

(3,979)



(12,360)

(7,937)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.17)

$ (0.11)



$ (0.34)

$ (0.22)



































Diluted net loss per share $ (0.17)

$ (0.11)



$ (0.34)

$ (0.22)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 36,827,197

35,941,378



36,684,017

35,739,556

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 36,827,197

35,941,378



36,684,017

35,739,556



















TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 10,242

$ 10,822

$ 20,034

$ 20,413 Share-based compensation (1) (338)

(164)

(519)

(283) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(152)

(304)

(304) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 9,752

$ 10,506

$ 19,211

$ 19,826

















GAAP gross profit $ 22,530

$ 24,466

$ 44,634

$ 46,058 Gross profit adjustments 490

316

823

587 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 23,020

$ 24,782

$ 45,457

$ 46,645

















GAAP operating expenses $ 29,003

$ 28,271

$ 56,759

$ 53,631 Share-based compensation (1) (1,831)

(2,097)

(4,187)

(3,422) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 27,172

$ 26,174

$ 52,572

$ 50,209

















GAAP financial and other income $ 620

$ 194

$ 867

$ 309 Exchange rate differences* (316)

14

(389)

90 Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 304

$ 208

$ 478

$ 399

















GAAP taxes on income $ 380

$ 368

$ 1,102

$ 673 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded -

(102)

-

(169) Changes in tax related items (50)

-

(50)

- Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 330

$ 266

$ 1,052

$ 504

















GAAP Net Loss $ (6,233)

$ (3,979)

$ (12,360)

$ (7,937) Share-based compensation (1) 2,169

2,261

4,706

3,705 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

152

304

304 Exchange rate differences* (316)

14

(389)

90 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded -

102

-

169 Changes in tax related items

50

-

50

- Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ (4,178)

$ (1,450)

$ (7,689)

$ (3,669)

















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.17)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.22) Share-based compensation 0.06

0.06

0.13

0.10 Amortization of intangible assets 0.0

0.01

0.00

0.02 Exchange rate differences* (0.0)

0.00

(0.00)

- Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded -

0.00

-

- Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.11)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.10)



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 36,827,197

35,941,378

36,684,017

35,739,556



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 36,827,197

35,941,378

36,684,017

35,739,556

















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 338

$ 164

$ 519

$ 283

Research and development costs, net 844

699

1,689

1,094

Sales and marketing 619

930

1,532

1,512

General and administrative 368

468

966

816



$ 2,169

$ 2,261

$ 4,706

$ 3,705

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 152

$ 304

$ 304



$ 152

$ 152

$ 304

$ 304

TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)













June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,461

$ 11,717 Short-term bank deposits

85,900

60,720 Restricted deposits

1,100

1,480 Available-for-sale marketable securities

5,319

11,531 Trade receivables, net

36,288

30,829 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,629

8,490 Inventories

12,256

11,092 Total current assets

164,953

135,859









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

215

215 Severance pay fund

369

407 Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,134

8,513 Trade receivables, net

5,991

6,643 Other assets

1,203

1,639 Total long-term assets

14,912

17,417









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

14,809

15,000 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

34,668

35,138









Total assets

$ 229,342

$ 203,414









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 3,003

$ 3,940 Deferred revenues

26,765

22,138 Short-term operating lease liabilities

2,722

2,785 Other payables and accrued expenses

26,073

26,250 Total current liabilities

58,563

55,113









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

12,444

15,942 Long-term operating lease liabilities

3,588

5,467 Accrued severance pay

866

884 Convertible debt

39,475

- Total long-term liabilities

56,373

22,293









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

114,406

126,008









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 229,342

$ 203,414

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (6,233)

$ (3,979)

$ (12,360)

$ (7,937) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 1,332

1,141

2,746

2,229 Stock-based compensation 2,169

2,261

4,706

3,705 Amortization of intangible assets 235

234

470

471 Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 26

12

20

(60) Decrease (Increase) in other assets 19

(458)

436

1,041 Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 16

32

48

107 Changes in operating leases, net (191)

(479)

(563)

(711) Increase in trade receivables (4,082)

(3,113)

(4,807)

(10,256) Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 141

3,094

(893)

3,522 Decrease (Increase) in inventories 591

4,246

(1,164)

3,289 Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net -

103

-

175 Increase (Decrease) in trade payables (1,433)

334

(937)

(536) Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 523

1,286

(1,963)

(623) Increase in deferred revenues 287

1,640

1,129

16,612 Decrease in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (1,252)

(2,761)

(1,523)

(3,364) Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt 49

-

71

- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (7,803)

3,593

(14,584)

7,664















Cash flows from investing activities:













Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit 260

(2,440)

380

(2,874) Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits 520

100

(25,180)

(24,200) Purchase of property and equipment (1,281)

(1,934)

(2,556)

(3,629) Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities 2,872

3,231

6,030

7,579 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,371

(1,043)

(21,326)

(23,124)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15

908

250

2,467 Issuance of convertible debt -

-

39,404

- Net cash provided by financing activities 15

908

39,654

2,467































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,417)

3,458

3,744

(12,993) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 20,878

7,148

11,717

23,599















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 15,461

$ 10,606

$ 15,461

$ 10,606

Other financial metrics (Unaudited) U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-customers out of revenues and number of shares





Q2-2022

YTD 2022

FY 2021

Revenues geographic breakdown













Americas

9.4 29 % 13.1 20 % 19.4 14 %

EMEA

16.0 49 % 34.7 54 % 82.0 56 %

Asia Pacific

7.4 22 % 16.9 26 % 44.2 30 %





32.8 100 % 64.7 100 % 145.6 100 %

















Revenue breakdown by type













Products

17.0 52 % 34.2 53 % 88.1 60 %

Professional Services 3.1 10 % 5.7 9 % 15.2 11 %

SECaaS (Security as a Service) 1.7 5 % 3.2 5 % 4.1 3 %

Support & Maintenance 11.0 33 % 21.6 33 % 38.2 26 %





32.8 100 % 64.7 100 % 145.6 100 %

















Revenues per customer type













CSP

26.1 79 % 51.9 80 % 116.9 80 %

Enterprise

6.7 21 % 12.8 20 % 28.7 20 %





32.8 100 % 64.7 100 % 145.6 100 %

















% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues 59 %

54 %

51 %



















Total number of full time employees (end of period) 749

749

741



















Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions) 36.8

36.7

36.1













Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions) 38.9

39.2

38.4



SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



Q2-2022: 1.7 Q1-2022: 1.5 Q4-2021: 1.3 Q3-2021: 1.2



SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



Jun. 2022: 6.9 Dec. 2021: 5.2 Dec. 2020: 2.7 Dec. 2019: 0.5



*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaSrevenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12

ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)

Dec. 2020

Dec. 2021

Dec. 2022 target

2021 vs. 2020

2022 (target) vs. 2021 Support & maintenance ARR * 31.2

42.0

41-43

35 %

(2%) -2% SECaaS ARR ** 2.7

5.2

9

93 %

73 % Total ARR 33.9

47.2

50-52

39 %

6%-10% * Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4. ** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the current month of December and multiplied by 12.

SOURCE Allot Ltd.