If You Purchased or Paid for REMICADE, A Class Action Settlement Could Affect You

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces a proposed $25,000,000 settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit on behalf of consumers and third-party payors regarding the prescription drug Remicade. The class-action lawsuit (In re Remicade Antitrust Litigation, No. 2:17-cv-04326-KSM) claims that Defendants Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Biotech, Inc. violated federal and state antitrust and consumer-protection laws by taking action to block competition by new entrants in the infliximab market. Defendants deny any wrongdoing. The Court has not decided who is right.

You are included in the settlement as a Settlement Class Member if you are a person or entity in the United States and its territories who indirectly purchased, paid and/or provided reimbursement for some or all of the purchase price of Defendants' infliximab (Remicade) from April 5, 2016 through February 28, 2022, and are not otherwise excluded from the Settlement Class. Information about the Settlement Class and exclusions is available at www.RemicadeSettlement.com.

The Defendants will pay $25,000,000 into a Settlement Fund to settle all claims in the lawsuit. If you are a Settlement Class Member and seek a share of the proposed Settlement, you will need to complete, sign and return a Claim Form by November 30, 2022, in order to be eligible to obtain a share of the proposed Settlement. Claim Forms are available at www.RemicadeSettlement.com.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you may also (1) write to the Court about why you do not like the proposed Settlement, or (2) exclude yourself from the Settlement Class. The deadline for either option is November 30, 2022. Descriptions about the effects of these options, and instructions on how to exercise them, are available at www.RemicadeSettlement.com.

The Court has scheduled a hearing on February 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET to consider whether to approve the Settlement, any requests by the attorneys for an attorney fee award, reimbursement of expenses, and Service Awards payments to Plaintiffs, as well as any objections. You do not need to attend, but you or your attorney may do so at your own expense.

