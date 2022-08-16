PepperPointe Partnerships Makes its Debut on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Revenue Growth of 175 Percent, PepperPointe Receives Ranking No. 3,072 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that PepperPointe Partnerships is No. 3,072 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In PepperPointe's first appearance on the list, they ranked 173 in health services, 24 in Kentucky, and fourth in their hometown of Lexington.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is an honor to be recognized for such a distinguished achievement," said PepperPointe Partnerships CEO and President, Dr. Greg White. "We are so grateful to our doctor partners for their continued support and their dedication towards protecting personalized care. This milestone is just the beginning for PepperPointe, it solidifies us as one of the largest and fastest-growing DSOs and most importantly, strengthens our ability to further our mission."

PepperPointe Partnerships is the only doctor-owned, doctor-controlled dental service organization (DSO) of its size. This unique DSO facilitates the formation of completely doctor-owned and doctor-led pediatric dental and orthodontic Group Practices that are supported by PepperPointe. The organization was founded on the belief that true doctor ownership — at all levels of the organization — ensures long-term continuity of care for the patient. This important distinction preserves the legacy of doctor-owned practices and in doing so, protects the continuity of patient care for generations.

The Inc. 5000 list honors the fastest-growing private companies based on their growth and development over a three-year period. The companies on the list have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The past few weeks have been remarkable for PepperPointe, not only due to our debut on the Inc. 5000 list but as we celebrated the expansion into our first market outside the state of Kentucky, with the addition of eight orthodontic and pediatric practices in New York," said Dr. White. "This year has consisted of many firsts for us but we're most proud of what the growth and lasting impact will have on our patients and communities."

PepperPointe will continue its successful growth while serving nearly 100 doctors owners, 1,000 team members, and providing quality care to over 275,000 patients.

About PepperPointe Partnerships

Founded in 2017 and based in Lexington, Ky., PepperPointe Partnerships is the only doctor-owned, doctor-controlled dental service organization (DSO). The unique DSO is committed to preserving true doctor ownership — at every level of the business — in order to protect personalized patient care. Through this patient-centered model, autonomy is maintained and the heart and soul of each individual practice is preserved while doctor owners experience significant financial security from the synergy, growth, and the collaborative network. Learn more at PepperPointe.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

