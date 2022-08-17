California Lawyers Association Congratulates President Jeremy M. Evans on National Bar Leadership Role

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Lawyers Association (CLA) congratulates President Jeremy M. Evans on his recent appointment to the Executive Council of the National Conference of Bar Presidents (NCBP).

Evans was elected this month to a three-year term on the council, which serves as the governing body for the organization. NCBP's mission is to provide high-quality programming to bar leaders across the country.

In 2021, Evans was elected to a two-year term as president of the California Lawyers Association. From 2019 to 2021, he served as the secretary of CLA's charitable arm and partner, the California Lawyers Foundation. In 2021, the California Supreme Court appointed him to the Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the Bar Exam, which will make recommendations on the exam and whether to adopt alternative or additional testing or tools to ensure minimum competence to practice law.

"The California Lawyers Association commends Jeremy on this new role, which will allow him to share ideas and collaborate with bar association presidents across the country," said Oyango A. Snell, CLA's CEO and Executive Director. "We appreciate Jeremy's leadership, partnership, and support and are excited for the new opportunities his involvement in NCBP will bring to our organization and the California legal community."

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association is the statewide voluntary bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity, and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law. Visit us at www.calawyers.org to learn more about CLA or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

