Curbio named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2022

POTOMAC, Md., August 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate, has been ranked No. 66 on Qualified Remodeler's annual list of Top 500 remodelers for 2022. Since 1978, the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 has tracked the industry's largest and fastest growing companies. In 2022, the Top 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on over one million jobs.

Curbio was chosen as a 2022 Top 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

"We are thrilled that Curbio has been ranked No. 66 on the 2022 Top 500 remodeler list, up from No. 95 last year. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to modernizing home improvement for the real estate industry," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio. "We are so proud of our team at Curbio, and are looking forward to our continued growth and success as we expand and optimize our innovative solution."

Curbio is the only tech-enabled home improvement solution that partners exclusively with real estate agents, brokerages, and their listing clients to repair and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for top dollar, with no payment due until the home sells. Its innovative service removes all barriers to the home improvement process, making it streamlined, simple and stress- free.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success."

Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the July/August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com. For more information about Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

