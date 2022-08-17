KIA'S "MAKE MORE GOOD" EFFORTS CONTINUE WITH DIGITAL LAUNCH OF THE ALL-NEW 2023 KIA SPORTAGE HYBRID CAMPAIGN

New :15 Digital Spot and Corporate Giving Initiative with One Warm Coat Highlight the First-Ever Hybrid Model of Kia's Longest-Running Nameplate in the U.S.

:30-second "Downpour" – airing on broadcast – finds a Kia Sportage Hybrid helping humanitarians hang free coats for those less fortunate during a rainstorm

Kia America's financial donation to One Warm Coat which will provide free coats to children and adults in need :15-second digital spot announcesfinancial donation to One Warm Coat which will provide free coats to children and adults in need

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heralding the arrival of the first-ever Kia Sportage Hybrid, Kia America is expanding its commitment to "Make More Good" with a 30-second broadcast and :15-second digital spots and a partnership with One Warm Coat, a non-profit that has provided more than 7.3 million coats to those in need nationwide and is dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability. In April, the introduction of the all-new 2023 Sportage began when Kia partnered with Sea Turtle, Inc. to support the conservation and rehabilitation of the endangered sea turtle population.

The 30-second spot, entitled "Downpour" follows a Kia Sportage Hybrid as its occupants deliver coats to various points around an urban downtown area as an ominous weather forecast plays on the radio. The driver and passenger of the Kia Sportage Hybrid hang coats on various fences throughout the city along with signs that read, "FREE (for anyone that needs one)." As the torrential rain begins, the driver and passenger witness a man taking a coat off a fence they visited earlier in the day – as many others have clearly done given the small number of coats left hanging on the fence. The spot ends as a voiceover intones, "Have the Power to Make More Good, in the All-New Sportage Turbo Hybrid."

"Kia's push to sustainable mobility continues with the arrival of the first-ever Kia Sportage Hybrid, and our message is clear: to create a better world we need to take care of not only our planet, but also one another," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "'Make More Good' is not just a slogan; it is the driving force behind the introduction of the all-new Kia Sportage and the important charitable initiatives we've undertaken. Our partnership with One Warm Coat will extend a helping hand to those in need and hopefully shine a light on noteworthy causes that deserve attention."

One Warm Coat, is a national non-profit that provides free coats to people in need. Hosting up to 5,000 coat drives across the U.S. in a given year, One Warm Coat has provided more than 7.3 million free coats to children and adults in need since 1992. One of the organization's core values is to promote environmental sustainability by keeping more than one million pounds of clothes out of landfills through the organization's annual coat drive program.

"We are thrilled with the donation from Kia America and grateful that it will enable us to further our mission of providing warm coats to those in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability," said Beth Amodio, President & CEO, One Warm Coat. "It is because of the generosity of partners like Kia that we are able to share warmth with children and adults across the country."

Significantly larger, more capable and powerful, and targeted to be more fuel efficient, the fifth-generation Sportage debuts a number of firsts including the first Hybrid powertrain and an available dual panoramic curved digital display. Most Sportage trims will now be assembled in the U.S., alongside the award-winning Telluride, Sorento, and K5 at Kia's manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia.

