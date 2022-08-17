You Can't Protect What You Can't See: Aceiss Raises $3.25 Million to Enable Next Era of Access Visibility

Companies spanning financial services, healthcare, media, and gaming look to Aceiss to discover undetected access risk in real-time across all technologies

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aceiss today unveiled its cybersecurity platform to solve the problem of access observability and mitigate the risk of unauthorized user access. Built on zero-trust fundamentals, Aceiss delivers unprecedented visibility and insights into user access that advances existing investments in cybersecurity and governance platforms. The company also announced $3.25 million in seed funding from Canaan, Insight Partners, Connecticut Innovations, and others. John J. Pacifico, general partner at Canaan, joined the company's board of directors in connection with the financing.

"Aceiss represents one of the most exciting cyber technology companies to emerge in recent years. It's uniquely staffed by industry experts who have lived the decades-old problem of controlling user access to critical technology systems at some of our nation's leading corporations. The technology that the Aceiss team has developed instantly reveals hidden access and dramatically reduces the time and costs of safeguarding a company's technology systems," said John J. Pacifico, General Partner, COO and CFO, Canaan.

Layered defenses, compensating controls, and risk-based policy assessments lessen the risk of compromise. Still, they fail to address the fundamental problem of access observability and rapidly scaling access control protections. Unlike traditional access solutions, which require expensive, often years-long implementations, Aceiss is a non-invasive solution that immediately discovers hidden access, contextualizes activity, and surfaces least privilege insights across all data sources. This includes on-premises systems, cloud platforms, and devices, without requiring duplication or additional infrastructure.

"As a former leader at one of our nation's largest banks, I dedicated a significant amount of my time and focus to addressing the challenges of managing user access to our sensitive technology systems and interacting with regulators regarding the same. While advancements have been made towards addressing the risks of unauthorized access, there remains a significant unmet need for better solutions. Aceiss's focus on surfacing hidden insights across all technology environments continuously, and in real-time, has the potential to become a truly transformative solution that is core to the way businesses approach managing their cybersecurity needs," said Gary Cohn, advisor to Aceiss and member of the founding shareholder group.

Aceiss was founded by Lloyd O'Connor, a long-time financial services executive who spent 15+ years at top banking institutions. O'Connor is credited with building Chase Quick Deposit, the technology enabling banking customers to photograph and deposit a check remotely, transforming US retail banking. He was most recently at Barclays where he upgraded cybersecurity safeguards to exceed regulatory standards.

"Today, the implementation of robust access protections is grossly inefficient due to the time and manual effort required to surface underlying data and integrate legacy and modern technologies. Aceiss has built the first platform that provides a complete understanding of user access, and the underlying data," said Lloyd O'Connor, founder and CEO of Aceiss. "Most companies only monitor some of their user activity. They can't see who has access to many of their applications, and it's impossible to protect what you can't see. Aceiss provides immediate visibility into user access everywhere and will usher in the next era of access visibility for companies of all kinds."

You can't protect what you can't see. Aceiss solves the problem of access observability for enterprises to deliver unprecedented visibility into user access, without the expensive, often years-long implementations of traditional access solutions. Built on zero-trust fundamentals, Aceiss immediately verifies access, contextualizes activity, and surfaces least privilege for critical infrastructure across regulated industries, including financial services and healthcare. The company is backed by premier investors, including Canaan, Insight Partners, and Connecticut Innovations. For more information or to register for a trial of Aceiss, please visit www.aceiss.com .

