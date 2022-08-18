Electromedical Technologies Announces Financial and Operational Highlights for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022 Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) ("Electromedical" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and production of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable, and acute pain by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to provide its Financial and Operational Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

"We continue to drive toward scalable growth and new innovations, positioning the Company as an emerging leader in technologies that offer a drug-free path to a pain-free life," noted Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical. "Q2 delivered another quarter of robust growth in net sales. And we made significant progress in board governance and product development."


Financial Performance Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

  • Net Sales increased 11% over Q2 2021 to $225k primarily due to increased unit sales.
  • Gross Margin increased to 80% as compared to 75% in Q2 2021.
  • Loss from operations was ($283K) versus ($525K) in Q2 2021, an 85% improvement.
  • Net loss was ($536K) versus ($775K) in Q2 2021, a 31% improvement, reflecting increased gross profit and reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses and interest.


Financial Performance Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

  • Net Sales increased 21% year over the six months ended June 30,2021 to $447K.
  • Gross Margin remained at 75% for both six-month periods.
  • Loss from operations was ($672K) versus ($1.2M) in the six months ended June 30, 2021, a 46% improvement.
  • Net loss was ($1.7M) versus ($3.3M) in the six months ended June 30,2021, a 49% improvement, reflecting increased gross profit and reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses and interest.

The Company's business model remained resilient during the quarter ended June 30 despite macro headwinds, including inflation, a slowdown in consumer spending, and continued global supply chain concerns. During the quarter, Electromedical was able to achieve top and bottom-line growth at improved margins, shrinking the Company's loss from operations by over 50% year over year, moving the Company closer to EBITDA profitability.

The Company continues to invest in expanding its sales and marketing resources as well as developing next-generation technology capable of providing scalable accelerating growth in the months and quarters ahead.

The Company was also able to shore up its balance sheet during the quarter by working with one of its most significant stakeholders to reduce debt carried by the Company by more than $600k in a debt-to-equity conversion involving restricted shares.

In addition, the Company added strong talent and experience to its Board of Directors with the addition of Lee Benson, a proven leader with an established track record of profound success in business and the engineering space.

Wolfson added, "We have reduced dilution risk, shored up the balance sheet, and added proven leadership talent to our board, building governance and strategic value into the core of the Company as we move toward scaling the business. We have a number of updates in the works related to R&D achievements and further investments in driving expanding sales. I look forward to providing additional updates soon."

About Electromedical Technologies
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.

Note: Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and are currently not cleared in the US.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)










March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

170,048


$

383,170

Accounts receivable



31,790



35,085

Inventories



196,924



218,510

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



24,930



38,002

Total current assets



423,692



674,767








Property and equipment, net



721,875



727,344

Total assets


$

1,145,567


$

1,402,111








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT














Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

274,251


$

214,785

Credit cards payable



14,686



11,283

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



539,237



317,037

Customer deposits



21,850



Convertible promissory notes, net of discount of $492,877 and
   $723,166, respectively



1,289,476



811,687

Related party notes payable





57,875

Long term debt, current portion



30,490



29,502

Total current liabilities



2,169,990



1,442,169








Long-term liabilities:







Bank debt, net of current portion



511,613



518,849

Government debt, net of current portion



153,789



154,429

Other liabilities



9,204



9,167

Total liabilities



2,844,596



2,124,614








Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)












Stockholders' deficit







Series A Preferred Stock, $.00001 par value, 1,000,000 shares
     authorized and 500,000 outstanding



355,000



355,000

Series B Preferred Stock, $.00001 par value, 1 share authorized and 0
     outstanding





Common stock, $.00001 par value, 500,000,000 and 250,000,000
     shares authorized;104,955,567 and 87,725,842 shares outstanding
     at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



1,048



876

Additional paid-in-capital



20,401,493



20,804,333

Accumulated deficit



(22,456,570)



(21,882,712)

Total stockholders' deficit



(1,699,029)



(722,503)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit


$

1,145,567


$

1,402,111

a)  The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.


STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,

(UNAUDITED)




2022


2021

Net sales


$

221,894


$

166,440








Cost of sales



67,641



41,951








Gross profit



154,253



124,849








Selling, general and administrative expenses



879,810



1,689,383








Loss from operations



(725,557)



(1,564,534)








Other income (expense)







Interest expense



(213,379)



(1,060,302)

Change in fair market value of derivative liabilities





14,798

Other income (expense)





(428)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(205,600)



Forgiveness of debt





50,082

Total other expense



(418,979)



(995,850)








Net loss


$

(1,144,536)


$

(2,560,384)

Deemed dividend related to warrant resets



(63,381)



(510,222)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders



(1,207,917)



(3,070,606)








Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



97,260,915



28,558,027

Weighted average loss per share - basic and diluted


$

(0.01)


$

(0.11)










b)  The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.


STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

(UNAUDITED)











































Total



Series A Preferred


Series B Preferred


Common Stock


Paid in


Accumulated


Stockholders'



Amount


Shares


Amount


Shares


Amount


Shares


Capital


Deficit


Deficit

Balance, December 31, 2021


$

355,000


500,000


$



$

876


87,725,842


$

20,804,333


$

(21,882,712)


$

(722,503)


























Shares issued for consulting services









106


10,600,000



356,794





356,900


























Warrants issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes












142,996





142,996


























Warrants reset in conjunction with convertible promissory notes












63,381



(63,381)




























Adoption of ASU 2020-06












(1,013,414)



634,059



(379,355)


























Issuance of common stock for cash









15


1,500,000



42,751





42,766


























Cashless warrant exercises









51


5,129,725



(51)






























Stock-based compensation












4,703





4,703


























Net loss














(1,144,536)



(1,144,536)


























Balance, March 31, 2022


$

355,000


500,000


$




1,048


104,955,567


$

20,401,493


$

(22,456,570)


$

(1,699,029)






































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.


STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

(UNAUDITED)







































Total



Preferred Stock


Common Stock


Paid in


Accumulated


Stockholders'



Amount


Shares


Amount


Shares


Capital


Deficit


Deficit

Balance, December 31, 2020


$

355,000


500,000


$

269


27,175,800


$

7,957,860


$

(9,631,732)


$

(1,318,603)





















Shares issued for consulting services






11


1,084,120



693,815





693,826





















Warrant issued in conjunction with convertible promissory note









420,096





420,096





















Warrants reset in conjunction with convertible promissory notes









510,222



(510,222)























Conversion of convertible promissory notes






10


1,019,113



380,093





380,103





















Stock-based compensation






11


1,100,000



604,890





604,901





















Net loss











(2,560,384)



(2,560,384)





















Balance, March 31, 2021


$

355,000


500,000



301


30,379,033


$

10,566,976


$

(12,702,338)


$

(1,780,061)






























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements


ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.


STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,

(UNAUDITED)










2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss


$

(1,144,536)


$

(2,560,384)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Stock-based compensation expense



361,603



1,298,727

Depreciation and amortization



5,469



5,469

Forgiveness of debt





(49,783)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



205,600



Amortization of debt discount and day one derivative loss and warrant expense



164,710



1,010,601

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities- convertible promissory notes





(14,798)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable



3,295



(4,178)

Inventories



21,586



(129,791)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



13,072



161,990

Other assets





7,000

Accounts payable



59,466



(42,284)

Credit cards payable



3,403



(1,057)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(33,400)



9,817

Customer deposits



21,850



(18,301)

Other liabilities



37



(265)

Net cash used in operating activities



(317,845)



(327,237)








Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayments on bank debt



(6,888)



(6,556)

Related party notes payable-net



(57,875)



(50,000)

Issuance of convertible promissory notes



494,220



712,500

Repayments on convertible promissory notes



(367,500)



Repayments on notes payable





(12,846)

Issuance of common stock for cash - net



42,766



Net cash provided by financing activities



104,723



643,098








Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(213,122)



315,861








Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



383,170



264,913








Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

170,048


$

580,774








Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid during the period for:







Interest


$

72,308


$

16,356

Income taxes


$


$








Non-cash investing and financing activities:














January 1,2022 adoption of ASU2020-06


$

379,355


$

Warrants, common stock and beneficial conversion feature issued in conjunction with convertible
     promissory notes


$

192,996


$

420,096

Derivative liabilities issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes


$


$

974,931

Conversion of convertible promissory notes, derivative liabilities and accrued interest into shares of
     common stock


$


$

380,103










