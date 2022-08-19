Jan Gurander to step down as Volvo Group Deputy CEO

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan Gurander will step down as Volvo Group Deputy CEO as of December 31st, 2022. His other managerial assignments within the Group will gradually be distributed to other members of the Volvo Group Executive Board. After the turn of the year, Jan Gurander will stand available to President and CEO Martin Lundstedt's disposal.

Jan Gurander has a long and successful career within the Volvo Group, starting as Volvo Group Chief Financial Officer in 2014. He held the role of acting President and CEO for parts of 2015 and was appointed Deputy CEO in 2016. Prior to his career in the Volvo Group, Jan Gurander held the role of Chief Financial Officer in numerous automotive companies and has a background within finance.

"As Deputy CEO, CFO and Chairman of several Business Areas over the last nine years, Jan has been one of the key drivers to the positive growth and profitability development of the Group, as well as the strengthening of our financial position", says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO. "Jan has also been one of the main contributors when setting our strategic direction to lead the transformation into sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. I want to express my appreciation for a significant contribution throughout the years, and I look forward to the continuous collaboration."

August 19th, 2022

