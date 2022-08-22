NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard USA has selected independent agency Tombras as its creative AOR for Chivas Regal in the U.S. market, following a competitive review that included some of the industry's top players.

Pernod Ricard USA appoints Tombras to lead Chivas Regal account in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

Tombras was selected as the leading Scotch whisky brand's U.S. partner due to their strength in strategic creativity, digital content development, and in-store activation.

Pernod Ricard USA has hired Tombras at a pivotal time in Chivas Regal's history. Following the launch of the new global campaign, "I Rise, We Rise", Chivas is seeing strong growth and demand globally. The brand is sold in over 150 markets and is one of the world's biggest-selling Scotch whiskies.

Building on the momentum that Chivas is seeing globally, but acknowledging the differences of the U.S. spirits market, Tombras will help the iconic brand accomplish its ambitious new goals and volume growth in the U.S.

The selection of Tombras for Chivas will expand the PRUSA relationship with the agency from a brand standpoint as well as scope. Tombras is already working with its American Whiskey Collective (Jefferson's, Smooth Ambler, Rabbit Hole and TX Whiskey), and it will now be responsible for Shopper Marketing for both Chivas and the American Whiskey Collective.

"Tombras is an incredible partner. They've demonstrated their ability to achieve creative effectiveness and drive results for our brands by bringing creativity to problem solving in both brand and shopper marketing. We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship and working with them on the future of Chivas in the US," said Pam Forbus, CMO, Pernod Ricard North America.

"It's not every day that an agency gets the creative opportunity to work with a legendary global brand as it embarks on the exciting journey to spark newly lit passion among consumers. We're excited to help Chivas Regal evolve its story in the US, especially since Tombras – with its own 76-year heritage in the states – is well-versed in the power of transformation for growth. We look forward to partnering with Chivas on its next chapter in the US," said Dooley Tombras, President, Tombras.

The relationship with Chivas Regal began in July 2022 and forthcoming work is expected in 2023.

About Chivas

Chivas believes that blended is better, in life and in Scotch. Chivas' belief in blending was instilled by founding brothers, James and John Chivas, who pioneered the art of blending in 19th century Scotland.

Since then, Chivas has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide – by bringing together the best malt and grain whiskies to create something extraordinary. Chivas believes in the power of blending in life, as well as in Scotch. In bringing people together to create a greater whole – which is why Chivas is proud to be the global spirits partner of Manchester United, the world's biggest football club; and in blending ambition with generosity and using success to enrich the lives of others – which is why the Chivas Venture shines a light on grassroots community initiatives, empowering and supporting the next generation of creative entrepreneurs who are driving positive change.

Chivas blends its spiritual home in Speyside, Scotland, with more than 100 countries across the globe, who together have made Chivas the global success it is today, selling more than 4.2 million 9L cases every year. The Chivas range blends timeless classics with modern innovation, including: Chivas 12, Chivas Extra 13, Chivas XV, Chivas Mizunara, Chivas 18, Chivas Ultis, Chivas 25, Chivas Regal The Icon, and the Global Travel Retail exclusive Chivas Brothers Blend.

Chivas. Success is a blend.

Contact:

Jalana Torres

jalana.torres@pernod-ricard.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA