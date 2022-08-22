ThinkAndor® Reduces ED Burden, Overcomes Staff Shortages, and Provides Superior Virtual Experiences for Top Pediatric Institutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to configure and orchestrate the way care teams virtually connect and collaborate, enables world-renowned pediatric institutions to extend and scale access to care beyond the walls of their facilities. ThinkAndor® empowers these pediatric health systems to optimize virtual first and hybrid care strategies to meet the demands of a consumer-driven care model, while managing the resource shortages that have overburdened emergency departments (ED).

ThinkAndor (PRNewsfoto/Andor Health) (PRNewswire)

When a child is sick, it can be difficult for parents to know the most effective path to care. ThinkAndor® virtual triage and digital front door capabilities configure virtual experiences at every touch point in the organization, allowing patients and families easy access to care without increasing the burden on the hospital.

ThinkAndor® AI-powered virtual assistant routes patients to the appropriate level of care and helps to optimize hospital capacity. Institutions with virtual triage have seen over 55% of patients effectively routed to their PCP or on-demand virtual care rather than an unnecessary ED visit – doubling ED capacity.

Extending virtual triage into EDs also enhances the hybrid approach where virtual capabilities help scale clinical staff and resources. With ThinkAndor® Virtual Rounding, providers can virtually triage and monitor patients in the ED, during a hospital stay, or even at home to manage patient volumes more efficiently. Health systems with ThinkAndor® Virtual Rounding have better managed system capacity and improved acuity mix while increasing patient satisfaction by 23% and decreasing left without being seen (LWBS) rates by 36%.

ThinkAndor® Virtual Visits allows health systems to configure virtual health experiences consistent with how patients naturally interact with care teams and see a 95% connectivity success rate with a 14% reduction in no-shows. Ninety-eight out of one hundred clinicians report a better overall experience and improved efficiency, saving 12-minutes per visit on average. Plus, 85% of patients felt care delivered was the same or better than received in person.

"As a leader in pediatric care, Cincinnati Children's is committed to developing telehealth services that improve outcomes for children around the world," said Tori Ames, director of The Center for Telehealth at Cincinnati Children's. "The center utilizes technologies such as ThinkAndor® Virtual Visits to remove geographic obstacles and allow patients, families, and providers to interact directly with our experts, improving access to care, and providing the very best virtual health experiences."

Andor Health Chairman & CEO Raj Toleti adds, "After extensive research, pediatric organizations are selecting ThinkAndor® as the orchestration platform for their enterprise virtual care strategy. Partnering with innovative organizations, such as Cincinnati Children's, allows Andor Health to bring first-of-its-kind virtual care capabilities to market, integrating with existing IT investments to provide the best experience."

To learn how you can achieve more with AI-powered virtual care experiencesTM, visit us on the web at www.andorhealth.com.

About Andor Health

Andor Health focuses on improving health outcomes by changing the way care teams connect and collaborate, empowering care teams to achieve more through AI-powered virtual care experiencesTM. Our virtual care collaboration platform allows health systems to improve and enhance virtual care experiences across the care continuum for clinicians and patients including clinical and non-clinical experiences. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams inside and outside their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

