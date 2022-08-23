ARCADE1UP JUMPS ONTO THE COURT WITH NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION AVAILABLE NOW

New Home Arcade Machine with NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basketball fans can now bring one of the greatest players of all time into their living room, mancave or home office. Arcade1Up the leader in at-home retro game entertainment, today announced the release of NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION home arcade machine, its largest home arcade cabinet yet, sporting artwork of Shaq on each side of the cabinet. With the release of NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION and Golden Tee 3D earlier this year – along with the company's recent announcement to bring back NFL Blitz after 25 years with the first at-home experience in NFL Blitz Legends - Arcade1Up is making a concerted push into the at-home retro sports arcade machine category.

"We are honored to have worked closely with Shaq to create his very own arcade machine," said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Arcade1Up. "The pure scale of it is something our fans have been asking for since our inception – we thought, who better to make a large-scale machine than the world's favorite big man!"

At 67 inches tall with a 19-inch screen, NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION is Arcade1Up's largest machine yet and features three classic games NBA JAM™, NBA JAM TOURNAMENT EDITION™ and NBA HANGTIME™. Sporting Shaq's distinct silhouette on each side of the cabinet, the Wi-Fi connected arcade machine allows gamers to play up to four opponents from their own NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION or on Arcade1Up's original NBA JAM™ arcade machine.

NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION is now available for $699.99 at Arcade1Up.com, Best Buy and GameStop stores in the U.S. and at Walmart, Best Buy and The Brick in Canada.

Tastemakers LLC | Arcade1Up

It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighters™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat®, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN™, NBA Jam™, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, and more.

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athlete-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has sites open in Las Vegas, Glendale, CA, two Carnival Cruise Ships (Mardi Gras and Radiance), Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, UBS Arena in New York with many more locations under development.

