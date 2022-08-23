CYBERSECURITY FIRM ASCENT SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES NEW LOCATION IN SAN DIEGO, CA

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, cybersecurity firm Ascent Solutions celebrated the grand opening of another campus in Carlsbad, San Diego County, California. The new location at 1902 Wright Place adds a West Coast presence to the firm's headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota and its center for cyber excellence in Coppell, Texas.

"Our mission to save the world from cybercrime starts in America," JD Harris, CEO, said. "We're strategically expanding our business in the Federal space, our center for cybersecurity excellence in Texas, and our presence on the West Coast in San Diego. I had the privilege of speaking at our Carlsbad ribbon-cutting ceremony and visiting the completed space. Our investment in California is part of a definitive goal to expand across the U.S. and internationally. We will become the world's top cybersecurity provider."

Josh Decker, Ascent's Senior Director of Cybersecurity Services and head of the Carlsbad office, said, "We're committed to spreading our cyber expertise across the country. This office is already poised for further expansion, providing space for our consultants to collaborate and an even higher rate of client interaction. Our West Coast team is thrilled to continue to drive Ascent's expansion."

Choosing San Diego County continues to channel investment toward Ascent's geographic expansion. This is the firm's third strategic addition in 2022, building on a revolutionary cyber facility in Coppell, Texas and the creation of a Federal cybersecurity venture. The third office location allows for closer partnership with technology and security organizations and benefits Ascent through proximity to college campuses with cybersecurity programs like the University of San Diego, Palomar College, and other recognized schools with grads looking for cybersecurity positions.

Ascent plans to continue its high-growth trajectory, providing the best service to customers and key Microsoft partners and heavily influencing the West Coast tech scene.

Ascent is the partner to solve the most challenging cybersecurity problems. The firm is built to evolve cybersecurity posture, modernize Microsoft solutions, and manage entire security ecosystems. With constantly advancing capabilities, including incident response and CMMC, Ascent provides organizations with the consulting excellence and operational expertise needed to build a safer tomorrow. For more information visit www.meetascent.com.

