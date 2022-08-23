STEEPED COFFEE PARTNERS WITH AYESHA CURRY'S 'SWEET JULY' FALL SUBSCRIPTION BOX

Sweet July's Sustainable Steeped Coffee Packs Debut in Brand's Subscription Box

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steeped Coffee , a certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation, announced today it has been selected by Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Subscription Box for inclusion in the company's Fall Subscription Box , available for pre-order now. The box features an exclusive preview of the new Sweet July House-Blend Single-Serve Steeped Coffee Packs, which will be available soon on SweetJuly.com. Brewed similarly to tea, single-serve Steeped Packs are fully compostable and require no specialty brewing equipment.

The Sweet July Subscription Box is a quarterly subscription box that features a seasonally curated selection of full-size lifestyle products hand-selected by Curry and the Sweet July Team. Box members receive four boxes a year and are introduced to best-in-class beauty, skincare, health and wellness, cooking, and home decor products.

"Steeped Coffee is on a mission to make quality coffee more accessible and sustainable by requiring no specialty brewing equipment and delivering incredible taste in fully compostable single-serve packs," said Josh Wilbur, founder, and CEO, Steeped Coffee. "We are proud to be included as one of Ayesha Curry's favorite products as part of the Sweet July Subscription Box, and excited about our collaboration to create their bold House Blend available in Sweet July's branded Steeped Packs."

Steeped Coffee was awarded 'Best New Product' by the Specialty Coffee Expo in 2019. Steeped Packs contain craft-roasted, freshly ground pre-portioned coffee that is triple nitro-sealed to guarantee the perfect cup every time. The company's Guilt-Free Packaging™ is certified commercially compostable, helping ensure that daily coffee rituals go unnoticed by the next generation.

The box is available for purchase at SweetJulyBox.com .

About Steeped Coffee

Steeped, Inc. based in Santa Cruz, California, is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond. Steeped is the new standard in coffee, helping to make great-tasting craft coffee more accessible through its proprietary technology and single-serve Steeped Brewing Method, which is licensed to over 400 of the top specialty roasters around the globe. Steeped delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro-sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by just adding water, with no machine needed. Welcome to Coffee Simplified.

Steeped Coffee features include:

100% Specialty Coffee: craft roasted in small batches with ethically sourced beans

No Machine Required: unplugged single-serve convenience, no pods, no mess

Guilt-Free Packaging: commercially compostable using renewable plant-based materials

Full Immersion Filter: certified compostable non-GMO renewable filters

Ultrasonically Welded: no glues or staples, no wasted materials, maximum coffee

Pre-Portioned Single-Serving: only brew what you use, reducing wasteful consumption

Precision Ground Coffee: consistent water-cooled grinding to the micron

Triple Nitro Sealed: removes oxygen, stopping the clock on freshly ground beans

Just Add Water: single-serve convenience brewed hot or as Steeped Cold Brew

Barista Approved: independently tested by specialty Q-graders for freshness, quality, and taste

Steeped Coffee is available at steepedcoffee.com , on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, at thousands of US supermarkets , premium hotels, offices, and for distribution through KeHE, UNFI, and other national distribution outlets. For business inquiries, contact sales@steepedcoffee.com , (831) 316-4898, or visit steepedcoffee.com/business .

