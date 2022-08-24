3 BLIND MICE WINDOW COVERINGS FOCUSING ON GROWTH IN '23, ADDS A NEW DIRECTOR OF SALES

San Diego's awarded window treatment company welcomes Kathy Cragg Pace

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Cragg Pace joins the 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings team in August as the Director of Sales, a newly added role that will oversee all aspects of Sales and Sales Management and continue the company's growth and customer-first sales approach. With 30+ years of experience in the home furnishings industry and the past near-decade as the National Sales Director at Smith & Noble, Kathy's specialization in developing sales growth will benefit the individual salespeople and the entire 3 Blind Mice team.

While at Smith & Noble, Kathy was responsible for a national sales team of 100+ in-home designers in major metropolitan areas across the US and responsible for driving sales increases yearly 2014 to 2019, and 2021. Previously, Kathy's experience includes leading her own award-winning design franchise, real estate and custom building companies, a network of large and small independent window treatment business owners, and a nationwide retail team of in-home design sales professionals.

"I've helped, hired, trained and coached literally hundreds of people, enabling them to have profitable careers that reflects their passion. Because our paths have crossed in some way, these design sales professionals go to work every day doing something they love. And so do I."

About 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings

3 Blind Mice Window Coverings, Inc. provides custom window treatments including blinds, shades, shutters, and draperies/curtains, as well as energy-efficient window film, solar screens, and motorized window coverings for homes & businesses throughout the state of California. Founded in 2003 by owner Scot Dietz, 3 Blind Mice has been Voted San Diego's BEST Window Coverings Company and a two-time BBB Torch Award winning company who strives to provide all customers with great prices and serve them with integrity.

For more, visit www.3BlindMiceUSA.com



3 Blind Mice Window Coverings

Michael Buonomo

800-828-2003

marketing@3BlindMiceUSA.com

View original content:

SOURCE 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings