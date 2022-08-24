Coinme Goes Beyond Bitcoin, Offers Six Additional Cryptos to Buy Instantly With Cash

Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Lumens and Polygon Now Available for Purchase at Coinme-Enabled Coinstar Kiosks With Cash; Token of the Week Sweepstakes Gives Chance to Win Up to $5.5K in Crypto Weekly

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinme ®, a leading cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., today announced the availability of cash onramps to six additional cryptos that are live on Coinme-enabled Coinstar® kiosks in the U.S. Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Lumens and Polygon are now available to purchase instantly using cash at Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks nationwide. The introduction of multicoin listings on over 10,000 Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks designates Coinme as a leading national cash gateway to digital currencies.

"Different coins serve different purposes, and we're excited to continue serving our customers with a menu of coins representing approximately 70% of the total crypto market cap," said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. "Our partnership with Coinstar has allowed us to scale to 10,000 additional physical locations, providing instant cash onramps to crypto, which can be purchased and securely stored in the Coinme wallet or sent to nearly any wallet globally."

Buy Crypto with Cash at Coinme-Enabled Coinstar Kiosks

Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks are the easiest way to purchase crypto with cash, conveniently located at grocery stores nationwide. The process offers many advantages over traditional bitcoin ATMs, including:

Instant : Crypto is immediately available to customers after purchasing to send, sell or transfer.

Affordable : Purchase crypto using cash with lower fees than other bitcoin ATM providers.

Simple : Transactions are seamless and simple. All purchases are instantly and directly deposited into Coinme's secure wallet, eliminating the need to set up a third-party wallet and input separate wallet information.

Trusted: Name brands trust Coinme and Coinstar to offer crypto purchases to customers through Coinstar kiosks. Coinme places a strong focus on regulation and compliance to ensure a safe and secure experience for customers.

"Customers have asked us to make other coins available besides bitcoin on Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks. We want to make it easy for anyone, regardless of their familiarity with crypto, to get started with digital currencies with cash in their local grocery stores," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar.

Coinme is celebrating its multicoin listings with the Token of the Week Sweepstakes, offering the weekly opportunity to win up to $5,500 in the featured crypto of the week! For more information and to see complete rules, please visit https://coinme.com/sweepstakes . Earn an extra entry to the sweepstakes by taking a short quiz to test your knowledge after watching educational videos on the specific cryptos highlighted weekly. Check out coinme.com/learn to brush up on your knowledge of the newly listed cryptos.

To locate a Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosk near you, please visit http://www.coinme.com .

About Coinme, Inc.

Coinme® operates a leading licensed cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., founded in 2014 with a mission to be the world's most trusted gateway to digital currencies and a better financial future. Coinme enables thousands of Coinstar and MoneyGram locations in 49 states to offer the cash purchase of seven cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon and Stellar Lumens. The company develops an enterprise-grade API helping to "crypto-enable" legacy financial systems and a vertically integrated suite of consumer products providing a simple, trusted, instant and affordable way to buy, sell, store and manage digital currencies. For more information, visit www.coinme.com .

About Coinstar, LLC

Coinstar® is the global leader in self-service coin counting with 24,000 kiosks in North America, Europe, and Japan. More than 800 billion coins have been processed since Coinstar's inception in the early 1990s. In the United States, consumers can convert their change to cash, a NO FEE eGIFT Card, or donate to charity at supermarket, mass merchant, drug store, and financial institution kiosk locations. Expanded cash services at Coinstar kiosks include purchasing cryptocurrencies and adding money into digital accounts. For brand advertisers, Coinstar now offers adPlanet™, which enables lead generation on the interactive kiosk screen and a flexible digital advertising platform that sits atop Coinstar kiosks at select grocery locations. For more information on Coinstar or kiosk locations, visit www.coinstar.com .

