Distinguished Programs Expands Coastal Builder's Risk Coverage to Additional States

Insurance program manager expands Coastal Builder's Risk coverage to five additional states

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today officially announces the expansion of Coastal Builder's Risk coverage to five additional states – Alabama, Hawaii, Mississippi, Rhode Island and commercial properties only in Texas. The Distinguished Coastal Builder's Risk Program covers all risks for brand new construction, remodeler's risk and betterments only projects in select states*.

"When we launched the Coastal Builder's Risk program last year, the broker response was incredible," said Katie Vespia, Managing Vice President of Builder's Risk Program at Distinguished. "Available coverage in the market is shrinking, and brokers need options for these harder-to-insure properties. We are thrilled to introduce our comprehensive Coastal Builder's Risk program to brokers in these new states."

This program offers flexible initial policy terms (up to 24 months) with extensions available. Beachfront and barrier island properties are acceptable. Additional coverages include named storm deductible, wind coverage, theft and vandalism coverage, debris removal and more.

Brokers can submit business for the Distinguished Builder's Risk (Coastal and Non-Coastal) Program through the 24/7 Online Portal. Brokers must be registered first to submit.

To learn more, please visit the Distinguished website here.

* Coverage also available in DE, GA, MD, NC, NJ, SC and VA

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high-limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

