E-Space Expands Leadership Team--Adds Chief Financial Officer and Chief Satellite Systems Engineer

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Space, a global space company focused on bridging Earth and space with the most sustainable low earth orbit (LEO) network, today announced it expanded its leadership team with the addition of Gunjan Murarka as chief financial officer (CFO) and Dalibor Djuran as chief satellite systems engineer. The addition of these two valuable positions will enable E-Space to accelerate its novel LEO network, which will be both the safest satellite constellation ever, and make space affordable and accessible for everyone to solve problems on Earth.

"Team E-Space is in a heavy growth mode, and we are fortunate to have so many qualified candidates who want to join our important mission. We are headed toward a period of tremendous global strategic execution which requires significant leadership and domain expertise to drive our core initiatives," said Greg Wyler, chairman, founder and CEO of E-Space. "I am confident Gunjan and Dalibor possess the right mix of experience, fundamental core strengths and depth of skill to uniquely add immediate business and engineering value, respectively. At E-Space, we believe we have a powerful opportunity to change how satellite constellations are responsibly designed, built and leveraged by enterprises and nations, alike. I welcome Gunjan and Dalibor to our team, which is challenging the status quo of today's new space systems."

About Gunjan Murarka and Dalibor Djuran:

Gunjan Murarka joins E-Space as CFO and is responsible for managing the Company's financial organization, activities and general reporting as well as overseeing the People and Information Technology organizations. He comes to E-Space with deep financial and business planning experience, joining from LeoStella, an aerospace company focused on delivering small-satellites cost effectively and at scale, where he also served as CFO. Prior to that Gunjan held senior-level financial management positions at Microsoft, Amazon and Siemens Communications.





Dalibor Djuran joins E-Space as chief satellite systems engineer, bringing a strong technical background in space systems integration. In this role, he is responsible for systems engineering of E-Space's global LEO satellite constellation from design and development to integration and test of spacecraft hardware and software. Having been the Director of Satellite Manufacturing at Planet Labs, and managing two manufacturing centers for Flextronics, Dalibor brings high volume manufacturing design experience to E-Space. Beyond manufacturing, Dalibor played a crucial role as Vice President of Flight Software and Robotics for the drone delivery company, Volansi, where he led the Company's software development, avionics and robotics teams.

About E-Space

E-Space is a global space company focused on bridging Earth and space with the most sustainable low earth orbit (LEO) network that is expected to reach over one hundred thousand multi-application communication satellites to help businesses and governments securely and affordably access the power of space to solve problems on Earth. Founded by industry pioneer Greg Wyler, E-Space is focused on democratizing space and transforming industries by bringing down the cost of space-based communications, raising the level of satellite system resiliency and setting a new standard in sustainable space infrastructure that will effectively minimize and reduce space debris and destruction while preserving access to space for future generations. Learn more about the Company at e-space.com, or follow E-Space on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

