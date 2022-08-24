Engiven, Inc. Launches Engiven.org to Enable Crypto Donations for More Than 1.6 Million Nonprofits

Engiven Opens the World of Crypto Philanthropy to All US Nonprofits

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engiven, Inc., a leader in cryptocurrency donation management technologies, is proud to announce the launch of Engiven.org, a foundation that will now enable cryptocurrency donors to support more than 1.6 million nonprofits in the U.S by giving any of 94 different cryptocurrencies.

"For more than four years, Engiven has been laser-focused on providing the most advanced and secure crypto donation technologies for nonprofits," said James Lawrence, Co-founder and CEO of Engiven. "Now, with the launch of Engiven.org, we are thrilled to provide an elegant process for donors to quickly choose their favorite charities to support and safely donate any amount of crypto."

For crypto donors, Engiven.org immediately provides an IRS-compliant donation receipt and the required tax documents, including a free crypto appraisal when required. There's no faster or safer way to donate crypto to a nonprofit. Furthermore, Engiven.org is SOC 2 Type 1 compliant, which means it adheres to the highest level of data and user security.

The Engiven Foundation is a 501c3 fiscal sponsor which receives the crypto donations, exchanges them for USD and grants the funds directly to the nonprofit chosen by the donor. The process is highly automated, helps nonprofits eliminate the need for crypto wallets, and removes the need for charities to go through a lengthy verification process typically associated with establishing a crypto exchange account.

Engiven has successfully processed many major crypto gifts, including a Bitcoin donation worth $10 million dollars. Now Engiven is applying its expertise to allow crypto donors to give to virtually any nonprofit in the US.

About Engiven

Founded in 2018, Engiven is a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation services to nonprofits and faith-based organizations, including the Salvation Army, Compassion International, Texas A&M and North Point Ministries. The Engiven platform provides a highly automated crypto-giving solution that includes blockchain monitoring, automatic exchanges, gift receipts, bank deposits, IRS tax form creation, custody options, and a full suite of developer APIs for enterprise. Engiven is the world's first cryptocurrency donation management platform to achieve SOC 2 Type 1 compliance certification. For more information on donating crypto or to learn how to accept crypto donations for your church, ministry or nonprofit organization, visit: engiven.com.

