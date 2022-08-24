Mammoth Energy Services to Participate in Barclays' 2022 CEO Energy-Power Conference and Credit Suisse's 8th Annual Houston Oil & Gas Conference in September

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) announced today that it will participate in two investor conferences in September.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Layton, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to meet with investors at the Barclays 2022 CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on September 6-8, 2022. In addition, the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Houston Oil & Gas 1x1 Conference in Houston on September 21, 2022. The slide presentation that management will use during these 1x1s will be posted September 6th on the Mammoth Energy website https://ir.mammothenergy.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com .

