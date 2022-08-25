5WPR Expands Beauty Practice with Specialty Vitamins and Supplements Category

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the extension of their beauty practice with a specialty sub-division focused on beauty supplements, ingestibles and vitamins for hair, skin, and nails. In a category experiencing unprecedented growth this year, 5WPR is leading the charge for partners that offer an integrated approach to beauty and wellness from within.

Major retailers including ULTA, Target, CVS and Sephora are investing in these fast-growing brands. To help further catapult their success and expand consumer consideration, the in-house experts at 5WPR are driving strong media and digital-first programs, with a focus on brand storytelling via unique ambassadors across the industry. Specialized services offered by the beauty team include strategic planning and messaging development, media relations, influencer campaign management, KOL procurement, professional and celebrity influencer seeding, thought leadership, brand profiling and more.

From plant-powered gummy vitamins to liquid collagen drops, the category is beaming with innovation as consumers seek alternative solutions for aesthetic boosts and benefits at home. "Our team is passionate about all areas of beauty and wellness and understand the unique nuances of this growing consumer sector," shared 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Through our keen expertise in brand storytelling and deep-rooted relationships with media, industry experts and content creators, we are able to deliver meaningful results and visibility for brands, from category experts to those just entering the space."

5W's Beauty Division is led by a team with extensive experience in the category who employ unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, celebrities and of course, media. Partners receive maximum exposure through integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer and Professional Partnerships, and Social Media.

