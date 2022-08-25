HAVERTYS COMMEMORATES OVER 125 YEARS OF SERVING TEXAS WITH EXCLUSIVE ART COLLECTION

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture retailer Havertys today announced the celebration of over 125 years of operations in Texas.

Havertys, a full-service home furnishings retailer, is commemorating over 125 years of business in Texas with an exclusive art collection available now. (PRNewswire)

To commemorate the anniversary, and their 22 Texas showrooms, Havertys is partnering with Four Hands Art Studio — an artisan production facility in Austin that prints, builds and assembles artwork— to offer a new art collection exclusive to Havertys' Texas markets.

Printed using cutting-edge technology and techniques, including sublimation, which results in ultra-vibrant, fade-resistant colors, and hand-framed by Four Hands Art Studio, the curated collection will include six photography-based pieces. From "Bluebonnets" to "Big Bend," each of the six pieces pays homage to life in the Lone Star State and Havertys' own commitment to the finest craftsmanship.

Steve Burdette, Havertys' President, said: "We chose to collaborate with the artisans at Four Hands Art Studio because of both their reputation in Texas and the similar values we share. Like Havertys, Four Hands Art Studio is known for their remarkable attention to detail and quality. Working with them to deliver a collection as bold and beautiful as the great state of Texas was the perfect way to honor more than 125 years of "Furnishing Happiness" in the state. Through-and-through, this collection pays tribute to both Texas and the people who have allowed us to serve them there for over a century. We're so proud of how it turned out."

This curated collection is now available exclusively in Havertys' Texas stores.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Havertys