myQ Smart Technology Will Soon Expand Walmart+ InHome Deliveries to the Garage

The garage continues to gain popularity as the delivery location of choice for today's savvy online shoppers

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart is joining forces with myQ® smart garage technology to expand in-garage delivery through Walmart+ InHome. Millions of homeowners who already use the myQ app to monitor, control and secure their garage door, and Walmart+ InHome members, will soon be able to have their Walmart groceries and household essentials conveniently delivered to their garage. InHome associates will also be able to pick up returns within the garage, eliminating the hassle of returns for customers.

Millions of homeowners who already use the myQ app to monitor, control and secure their garage door, and Walmart+ InHome members, will soon be able to have their Walmart groceries and household essentials conveniently delivered to their garage. (PRNewswire)

"The goal of Walmart+ InHome is to give our members convenience and choice and, over the last few years, we've discovered our in-garage delivery option is a popular choice among members," said Whitney Pegden, VP and GM, InHome. "We're really excited for myQ smart garage technology to help us reach more customers with a more seamless in-garage experience."

When it comes to smart garage technology, myQ has a stronghold on the market with one in five households already equipped with a myQ smart garage door opener. myQ can be found in LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® smart garage door opener brands or can be easily integrated with other leading brands of garage door openers with a myQ Smart Garage Control device.

As online shoppers continue to demand better delivery solutions that are safe, convenient and flexible, the nation's largest retailers, like Walmart, are leveraging myQ to make it even easier for customers to use delivery services like Walmart+ InHome and take advantage of the benefits of in-garage delivery.

"With over 210 million packages having vanished from porches across the US last year, many consumers feel the need to schedule their day around deliveries to ensure they get their packages and groceries," said Kiel Fitzgerald, Senior Director of Delivery Services for Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain and LiftMaster garage door opener brands and myQ technology. "In-Garage Delivery puts the customer in control with no need to schedule the day around deliveries – rain or shine, packages and groceries will stay safe inside the garage until someone is free to get them."

With the Walmart+ InHome delivery service, customers will be able to purchase groceries, household essentials and other items from the Walmart app, and have the option of having them delivered into the garage. Full-time, tenured Walmart associates will be assigned to the delivery, providing a trusted and familiar face for every order. On delivery day they will get one-time access to the garage via a myQ connected device. They'll put away the order in the garage (and – if available – the garage fridge,) sanitize any surface they touched, plus even pick up any returns. Once the delivery is complete, they will close the garage door to ensure the home and packages are secure.

Simple setup.

"If you're not sure you have a myQ smart garage door opener, look up to see if there is a myQ logo and a WiFi logo, or it says "powered by myQ" on your garage opener," added Fitzgerald. "Then download the myQ app and follow the steps to connect your opener(s) to the myQ app."

No myQ? No problem. When you subscribe to Walmart+ InHome and choose myQ as your default delivery method, you will be offered a FREE technology upgrade to make your existing garage door opener compatible.

In addition to turning the garage into a preferred package and grocery delivery location, myQ provides homeowners with the ability to secure, control and monitor the garage on their smartphone through the myQ app. myQ helps enhance the security of the garage and home with real-time alerts that let homeowners know if they left the garage door open. It also provides a safer way to share access to the home. Homeowners can easily let who they want in through the myQ app or share access through the Guest Access feature within the app – no need to share keys or codes.

To learn when Walmart+ InHome powered by myQ is available in your area click here myq.com/walmart-availability.

About myQ Smart Access

myQ technology enables products to seamlessly work together to provide reliable, secure access management solutions that solve for everyday access needs across common entry points to homes, communities, businesses and beyond. It's a powerful platform that empowers people, businesses and partners with the knowledge to do more and the control to make it happen, anytime from anywhere. Follow myQ on Facebook and Instagram .

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group , a Blackstone company, is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster® , Chamberlain® , Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart ecosystem, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group , a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC , one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Walmart

About Walmart Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

With the Walmart+ InHome delivery service, customers will be able to purchase groceries, household essentials and other items from the Walmart app, and have the option of having them delivered into the garage. Full-time, tenured Walmart associates will be assigned to the delivery, providing a trusted and familiar face for every order. They'll put away the order in the garage (and – if available – the garage fridge). (PRNewswire)

myQ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE myQ