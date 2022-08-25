New Book "How to Save Your Eyes in the Digital Age" Examines the Risks of Excessive Screen Time and Blue Light Exposure

New Book "How to Save Your Eyes in the Digital Age" Examines the Risks of Excessive Screen Time and Blue Light Exposure

Eyesafe announced the release of a new book that serves as a comprehensive guide on the connection between digital device use, blue light, and health. The book features contributions from UnitedHealthcare, Dell, Lenovo, and AMD executives, eye care professionals, researchers, and technology experts from across the globe.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe, a world leader in blue light management solutions, has released a new book, "How to Save Your Eyes in the Digital Age: The Handbook on Blue Light, Screen Time, Health and Electronics".

"How to Save Your Eyes in the Digital Age" is a comprehensive guide designed for healthcare, electronics, employers, and schools. It examines the connection between digital device use, blue light, and health, with contributions from renowned ophthalmologists and industry experts. (PRNewswire)

This comprehensive guide addresses the myriad of challenges stemming from digital screen use and blue light exposure.

This comprehensive guide addresses the myriad of challenges stemming from high-energy blue light and continued exposure to digital screens, oftentimes referred to as "screen time." The book includes contributions from prominent optometrists and ophthalmologists, scientists and researchers, technology experts, and leading consumer electronics executives. The handbook serves as a compendium of knowledge about this emerging and pervasive healthcare issue.

"With screen time on a sharp ascent since the onset of COVID-19 – and one that hasn't significantly dissipated since the pandemic has largely been brought under control – this book is as timely as ever," said Justin Barrett, CEO, Eyesafe. "We are proud to collaborate with UnitedHealthcare Vision to make this book available to the public at large, and we hope it moves the conversation forward with regard to the massive healthcare challenge that digitally generated high-energy blue light represents."

UnitedHealthcare contributed content and sponsored the book, which delivers important information about the potential near-term and long-term risks arising from excessive screen time and blue-light exposure, including:

The physiology of how blue light impacts human health.

An overview of the physical impact of blue light on the human eye.

The latest scientific research and health studies focused on blue light.

The heightened concern regarding screen time on children's eyes.

Guidance for consumer electronics and device manufacturers.

An update on the global regulatory environment surrounding screen time and blue light.

The latest industry display standards and requirements for blue light mitigation.

An overview of best-in-class consumer electronics product solutions currently available.

The book is available in digital format on eyesafe.com. Employers, educators, academic institutions, healthcare providers, and other select parties may request a hardcopy here.

"UnitedHealthcare Vision is honored to help inform the conversation around the potential health implications of excessive exposure to blue light, helping build upon our focus on whole-person health for the millions of members we serve," said John Ryan, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Vision. "The COVID-19 pandemic spurred unprecedented use of digital devices, especially among employees for remote work, so this high-quality reference manual provides an important resource with some of the latest research and information from leading experts."

To learn more about "How to Save Your Eyes in the Digital Age: The Handbook on Blue Light, Screen Time, Health and Electronics," click here.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is a world leader in blue light management, including display technology, standards, certification, and accessory solutions. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, ZAGG and more. Eyesafe is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year. Learn more at eyesafe.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Arick Wierson

Eyesafe

+1 (952) 999-1741

arick@eyesafe.com

(PRNewsfoto/Eyesafe) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyesafe