PCF Insurance Appoints Kenton Walker to Vice President of Legal

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that Kenton Walker has been appointed to Vice President of Legal, effective immediately.

Kenton Walker, Vice President of Legal, PCF Insurance Services (PRNewswire)

In this role, Walker will facilitate PCF's continued growth by partnering cross-functionally across the business to strategically mitigate legal risk, scale best practices, and build a culture of legal compliance. He is also responsible for all legal processes as it relates to merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions, ranging from initial deal identification to due diligence, negotiations, disclosures, contracts, deal closing, and post-integration support.

Walker brings 15 years of experience in corporate legal counsel, risk management, business transformation, and M&A transaction oversight to the role. Most recently, he spent nine years at Adobe Inc., serving as Director and Associate General Counsel. At Adobe, he led multiple programs and teams while developing cross-functional processes and policies and providing strategic legal counsel and support on a global scale.

Walker's focus on corporate M&A will be pivotal in his new appointment at PCF Insurance, which has undergone significant transformation with more than 100 acquisitions completed in the last three years and more than [100] additional acquisitions anticipated to be completed in 2022 alone.

"Kenton has an impressive track record, and as our business continues to grow at a rapid pace, the strategic hire of in-house counsel is paramount to our future success," said Felix Morgan, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer of PCF Insurance. "His knowledge and expertise not only will ensure compliance and regulatory demands are met at a corporate level, but also at a partner level. As we chart a course of continued growth and expansion, Kenton's expertise and track record will be pivotal assets in ensuring we scale responsibly. We are thrilled to have him join our team."

"PCF's strategic growth trajectory and unlimited potential for future expansion makes it an exciting time to join the business. I look forward to working with the company as it continues to expand its network to promote compliance, manage liability, and protect the business interests of all stakeholders," said Walker. "At the same time, I am excited to work directly with our agency owners to manage their needs as independent business operators, support their legacy brands, and provide counsel to drive operational success. PCF has a lot to offer, and I'm excited to get started in helping the company and its people realize their ambitions."

Walker earned a Juris Doctor, Master of Accountancy, and bachelor's in accounting from Brigham Young University. Prior to moving in-house, Walker practiced at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago, IL and Givens Purlsey LLP in Boise, ID.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Recognized as a top acquirer by The Hales Report, ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services