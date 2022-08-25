Wolters Kluwer’s VitalLaw Wins Stevie® Award in the 2022 International Business Awards®

Leading research solution recognized as Legal Information Solution winner

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that VitalLaw, its acclaimed research solution, has earned a bronze Stevie Award in the 19th Annual 2022 International Business Awards in the Legal Information Solution category.

VitalLaw is a leading research platform that provides world-class analysis and comprehensive support to legal professionals across industries. With more than 25,000 pieces of practical content and data visualization tools, VitalLaw gives customers access to solutions that enrich the entire legal process by delivering faster answers and deeper insights. The solution also provides customers with more consistent and current updating of laws and regulations, as well as expert content in key practice areas.

"VitalLaw enhances the customer experience by increasing productivity and providing expert analysis through a seamless workflow experience, and I am proud that it has been honored with a Stevie Award," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "As we continue to invest in innovative technology, VitalLaw is a valuable, user-friendly platform that empowers customers to drive better outcomes for their clients."

Additionally, Crutchfield earned a gold Stevie Award in the Product Development/Management Executive of the Year category. Crutchfield was recognized for excelling at managing his team and leading them to effectively expand VitalLaw's primary source content and actionable insights through its successful launch.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories across industries. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

Details about the International Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

