Accomplished Vocalists Katharine McPhee, Lauren Davidson, Victoria Renée, and Loren Allred to Perform at TriNet PeopleForce 2022

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of four renowned recording artists to its roster of thought leaders and influencers for TriNet PeopleForce 2022. The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 13-15 will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more. The live event will take place at the Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, NY, and virtually from anywhere.

The opening of the conference will feature a performance by singer-songwriter and actress Katharine McPhee, who rose to fame in 2006 as the runner-up of the fifth season of American Idol. She subsequently released a series of best-selling albums and had major roles in a number of television and Broadway productions.

Country music singer Lauren Davidson, who has been described as "an early Patsy Cline or Linda Rondstadt" and "the most underrated female artist," will kick off day two of TriNet PeopleForce. Singer, dancer and actress Victoria Renee, who has worked with hit music producers and artists including Boy Rekless, Young Yonny, and Tracie Hale, will open day three of TriNet PeopleForce. Loren Allred, who made her Billboard Hot 100 debut with the Platinum-selling "Never Enough" from the musical soundtrack to The Greatest Showman, will conclude the conference with a performance.

"I can't think of a better way to complement our incredible roster of speakers than with performances by these four amazingly talented artists, who collectively represent passion, purpose, and perseverance—the cornerstones of TriNet PeopleForce 2022," commented Michael Mendenhall, SVP, CMO and CCO at TriNet. "Their individual performances along with our entire roster of esteemed speakers are sure to be an inspiration for small and medium-sized businesses everywhere."

Previously announced speakers include Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace, award-winning actor, musician and entrepreneur Riz Ahmed, global superstar and entertainer Lilly Singh, world-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés, best-selling author and feminist activist Gloria Steinem, former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, and many more.

TriNet PeopleForce 2022 will provide entrepreneurs and SMB leaders with three days of outstanding speakers and dynamic sessions that will focus on this year's conference theme: passion, purpose and perseverance.

Register to attend virtually or live in New York by visiting peopleforce.TriNet.com.

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

