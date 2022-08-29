Kia Among Most Innovative Mass Market Brands in New Study

Kia ranked second among mass market brands

All-new study ranks advanced technology in new vehicles

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has ranked second among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2022 Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study. The new study rates advanced technologies in new vehicles with an innovation score and Kia continued its strong momentum following high ranks in the J.D. Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) and Automotive, Performance, Executive and Layout (APEAL) study with a place among the eight most innovative brands.

Kia delivers strong performance in J.D. Power 2022 Tech Experience Index Study (PRNewswire)

"Kia is still beaming over its impressive rankings in the J.D. Power VDS and APEAL studies, and being recognized among the most innovative brands cements Kia's status as a universal leader in the industry," said Steve Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "With such high customer satisfaction in a variety of areas including design, dependability, and now innovation, we will not rest on our laurels and will continue to drive forward in all areas of development."

The J.D. PowerTech Experience Index (TXI) looks at 35 automotive technologies that are divided into several categories: convenience; emerging automation; energy and sustainability; and infotainment and connectivity. The study is based on responses from 84,165 owners who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership of new 2022 model-year vehicles.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America